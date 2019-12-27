Why did we even buy Ryzen 3rd Gen if Zen 3 Ryzen 4000 series is out in 2020 already? "Sources are claiming an increase of up to 50% in Zen 3's Floating Point Units (FPU) compared to Zen 2, while integer operations should make do with a 10-12% increase. Cores should remain stable across the board - and with that increase in performance, I'd say an upper limit of 16 physical and 32 logic cores in a consumer-geared CPU is more than enough. Increased IPCs and frequencies will definitely make AMD an even better proposition for all markets - gaming in particular, where Intel still has a (slightly virtual) hold in consumer's minds." https://www.techpowerup.com/262437/amd-ryzen-4000-rumored-to-offer-around-17-increased-performance