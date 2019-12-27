AMD Ryzen 4000 Rumored to Offer Around 17% Increased Performance

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 1:51 PM.

  1. Dec 27, 2019 at 1:51 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,836
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Why did we even buy Ryzen 3rd Gen if Zen 3 Ryzen 4000 series is out in 2020 already? :(

    "Sources are claiming an increase of up to 50% in Zen 3's Floating Point Units (FPU) compared to Zen 2, while integer operations should make do with a 10-12% increase. Cores should remain stable across the board - and with that increase in performance, I'd say an upper limit of 16 physical and 32 logic cores in a consumer-geared CPU is more than enough. Increased IPCs and frequencies will definitely make AMD an even better proposition for all markets - gaming in particular, where Intel still has a (slightly virtual) hold in consumer's minds."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262437/amd-ryzen-4000-rumored-to-offer-around-17-increased-performance
     
    erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 1:51 PM
    erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 1:51 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 27, 2019 at 1:59 PM #2
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,407
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    Complaints about faster processors and innovation? Might be on the wrong forum. I am glad we are making these gains and I’ll gladly upgrade again and sell my older stuff. I’ve had each gen so far with Ryzen and not complaining at all.

    thanks AMD.
     
    jmilcher, Dec 27, 2019 at 1:59 PM
    jmilcher, Dec 27, 2019 at 1:59 PM
    #2
    Mav451, Nightfire and legcramp like this.
  3. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:02 PM #3
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,836
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    We spent all this money on 3rd Gen, to hear within basically the same month about the latest and greatest Ryzen 4th Gen coming out less than a year later with massive IPC improvements! Bogus! It makes me feel like I wasted my money. My last rig lasted me for like 4+ years as a 1080p max gaming rig. This? mere months before becoming totally obsolete.
     
    erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:02 PM
    erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:02 PM
    #3
  4. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:03 PM #4
    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,974
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2017
    First World Problems.
     
    Nightfire, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:03 PM
    Nightfire, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:03 PM
    #4
    Lumpus and ChadD like this.
  5. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:05 PM #5
    DF-1

    DF-1 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,583
    Joined:
    Jun 17, 2011
    Totally obsolete.

    Lmao. you're too funny.
     
    DF-1, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:05 PM
    DF-1, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:05 PM
    #5
  6. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:07 PM #6
    ChadD

    ChadD [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,317
    Joined:
    Feb 8, 2016
    A big jump one generation to the next... lets hope that is exactly what happens.

    There is a good chance the chips after 4000 will be on a new socket and be the first AMD DDR5 / PCIe5 parts. Which I am going to guess means those first gen new socket chips will be close to the same performance as 4000. So a new arch that will get a last AM4 release for upgrades and budget builds... with a possibly as soon as 6-9 months after 4000s launch of a 5000 line. The first gen 5000 AM5 parts are likely not going to make sense for enthusiasts or OEMs building mid range or low end machines. Zen 3 on AM4 first gives AMD the option to still sell latest gen tech into those markets.

    I predict 2020 is going to be a very good year for AMD. They will officially take the performance crown from Intel in a way no one can argue anything other. Hopefully they do get there 8 core APUs out and actual Zen2 based mobile parts. With Zen 3 in servers and desktops... and Zen 2 finally in laptops and APUs they will be coming for all of Intels cookies. Hopefully one of these multi billion dollar AI company purchases pays of for Intel.
     
    ChadD, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:07 PM
    ChadD, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:07 PM
    #6
  7. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:11 PM #7
    Mav451

    Mav451 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,563
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2004
    I feel like Erek is being a bit tongue-in-cheek with that comment lol.
    My disappointment at Ryzen 3000-series overclocks is exactly why I didn't buy into it though - at least at retail prices. Who am I to turn down a used combo, if a good deal comes up though.
     
    Mav451, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:11 PM
    Mav451, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:11 PM
    #7
  8. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:21 PM #8
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,836
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Another problem is rumors that Ryzen 4000 may not even be supported on X570 / AM4, so that's a big problem
     
    erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:21 PM
    erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:21 PM
    #8
    GotNoRice likes this.
  9. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:24 PM #9
    dgz

    dgz [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,485
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2010
    How did humanity survive the 90s and early 2000s. If it were up to Intel, we'd all still be using good ol 4 cores. That's stable, baby
     
    dgz, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:24 PM
    dgz, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:24 PM
    #9
  10. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:27 PM #10
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,836
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    except those security vulnerabilities are unacceptable
     
    erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:27 PM
    erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:27 PM
    #10
  11. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:28 PM #11
    NovaCloud

    NovaCloud Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    465
    Joined:
    Feb 19, 2005
    Bring back the 90's progression of CPU's.. I am ALL FOR IT...
     
    NovaCloud, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:28 PM
    NovaCloud, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:28 PM
    #11
  12. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:39 PM #12
    ChadD

    ChadD [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,317
    Joined:
    Feb 8, 2016
    AMDs server guru has shot that one down already. He stated that Zen 3 based Epyc will not be switching to DDR 5 or PCIe5. You can read between the lines.... its going to slot into existing Epyc boards. It also makes the rumor of Zen3+ being a lot closer behind then you would expect make a lot more sense.

    Zen 3 4000s will likely be the AM4 / SP3 last hurrah. With Zen3+ being AM5 / SP4
     
    ChadD, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:39 PM
    ChadD, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:39 PM
    #12
  13. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:40 PM #13
    dgz

    dgz [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,485
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2010
    One man's features are another man's vulnerabilities
     
    dgz, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:40 PM
    dgz, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:40 PM
    #13
  14. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:42 PM #14
    ChadD

    ChadD [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,317
    Joined:
    Feb 8, 2016
    We have identified these forums implanted CIA spook. ;) lol
     
    ChadD, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:42 PM
    ChadD, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:42 PM
    #14
  15. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:43 PM #15
    illli

    illli [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,253
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2005
    probably won't be out until August, so its a ways off
     
    illli, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:43 PM
    illli, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:43 PM
    #15
  16. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:44 PM #16
    GotNoRice

    GotNoRice [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,289
    Joined:
    Jul 11, 2001
    Here's to hoping that there is at least one more generation that I can upgrade to using my new x570 board.
     
    GotNoRice, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:44 PM
    GotNoRice, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:44 PM
    #16
    erek and kirbyrj like this.
  17. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:46 PM #17
    Lakados

    Lakados [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,799
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2014
    I expect Ryzen 4 to be available early 2020, to the same availability that Ryzen 3 was in early 2019. AMD is great at announcing a product then delaying the launch for 9 months or so for another 3-4 months of extremely limited availability.
    It’s not a bad thing, hype helps sales they just have to be careful if they get too many people holding out for Ryzen 4 they are going to have a lot of stagnant Ryzen 3’s they are gonna have to sell at a loss.
     
    Lakados, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:46 PM
    Lakados, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:46 PM
    #17
  18. Dec 27, 2019 at 2:46 PM #18
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,121
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    Dammit, I knew I should have waited! In a month or so I could have gotten a 2700X free with a Happy Meal.
     
    Auer, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:46 PM
    Auer, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:46 PM
    #18
    erek likes this.