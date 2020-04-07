AMD Ryzen 4000 Rumored to Bring 15% IPC Uplift

Pretty substantiated or unsubstantiated! Up to you to decide!

"However the leak suggests IPC improvements will be less than the expected 20% hinted at by AMD and may end up being closer to 10 - 15%. The leak also claims that L3 cache will remain at 32 MB however it will no longer be split due to the single CCX. While this may be disappointing for some, remember to take the claims with a grain of salt as with any rumor."

https://www.techpowerup.com/265515/amd-ryzen-4000-rumored-to-bring-15-ipc-uplift
 
10-15% is decent. No, it's not the 20% that the earlier rumors suggested. Even at the lower gains, it's still a better jump than the 1-7% Intel has been seeing from gen to gen.
 
Well I guess one day, in 10 years, I'll upgrade my 5ghz 9900k to something that is 500% faster. It's probably going to be viable in 2030 anyway.
 
If they can get a 15% IPC improvement and a 5% bump in clock speeds why would anyone be mad?

But tbh, fuck adored. So many of his rumors are way off base. AMD has actually delivered on their performance promises for ryzen, zen +, zen 2, and navi so I'll wait to hear their performance projections.
 
10-15% IPC improvement is more than budging the needle, especially paired with clock frequency increases. An 8 core 65W Zen 3 would be a hell of a base for a media server - not so many threads they can't be leveraged in transcoding, and high clocks and performance per watt.
 
