Pretty substantiated or unsubstantiated! Up to you to decide!
"However the leak suggests IPC improvements will be less than the expected 20% hinted at by AMD and may end up being closer to 10 - 15%. The leak also claims that L3 cache will remain at 32 MB however it will no longer be split due to the single CCX. While this may be disappointing for some, remember to take the claims with a grain of salt as with any rumor."
https://www.techpowerup.com/265515/amd-ryzen-4000-rumored-to-bring-15-ipc-uplift
