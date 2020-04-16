AMD Ryzen 4000 Compatibility With 400-Series Motherboards Confirmed by Laptop Vendor

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Amazing news IMHO!!!!!! So Excited!!!
"It was long speculated that the Ryzen 4000-series chips would continue to slide into the AM4 socket. Although the Zen 3 parts will likely debut with the 600-series chipset, they were expected to work on the current 500-series motherboards. However, it's always good to get confirmation from a reliable source and a laptop vendor at that. AMD 400-series motherboard owners will be glad to know that AMD hasn't forgotten about them.
A recent DigiTimes report claimed that AMD planned to lift the curtains off the Ryzen 4000-series desktop processors at Computex 2020. Since the event has been pushed from May to September, it estimated the Ryzen 4000-series' release date as occurring in August or September."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-ryzen-4000-desktop-cpus-socket-motherboard
