AMD Ryzen 3700x vs INTEL Core i7 10700F - Which one do you think?

I can't decide which system to goIntel has 1 advantage for me that I won't be have to rebuild my Raid 1 arrayI will use the system for applications that uses 8 cores 16 threads (not for gaming)As far as I searched the Internet both CPU have equal powerCPU : INTEL Core i7 10700F : 373$ :MB : ASUS PRIME B460M-A Intel B460 LGA1200 DDR4 2933 : 110$ :Ram : 2x CORSAIR CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 VENGEANCE LPX 32GB : 300$ :CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X : 372$ :MB : MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX Amd B450 : 119$ :Ram : 2x CORSAIR CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 VENGEANCE LPX 32GB : 300$ :