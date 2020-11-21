AMD Ryzen 3700x vs INTEL Core i7 10700F - Which one do you think?

MonsterMMORPG
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2016
- Messages
- 5
I can't decide which system to go
Intel has 1 advantage for me that I won't be have to rebuild my Raid 1 array
I will use the system for applications that uses 8 cores 16 threads (not for gaming)
As far as I searched the Internet both CPU have equal power
So which one and why?
System 1 : 783$ (Turkey price)
CPU : INTEL Core i7 10700F : 373$ :
https://www.vatanbilgisayar.com/intel-core-i7-10700f-soket-1200-10-nesil-3-30ghz-6mb-onbellek-14nm-islemci.html
MB : ASUS PRIME B460M-A Intel B460 LGA1200 DDR4 2933 : 110$ :
https://www.amazon.com.tr/PRIME-B460M-LGA1200-USB3-2-Deste%C4%9Fi/dp/B088W88N1P
Ram : 2x CORSAIR CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 VENGEANCE LPX 32GB : 300$ :
https://www.amazon.com.tr/gp/product/B072FLGN4V/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A1UNQM1SR2CHM
System 2 : 791$ (Turkey price)
CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X : 372$ :
https://www.amazon.com.tr/AMD-Ryzen-3700X-4-4GHz-%C4%B0%C5%9Flemci/dp/B07SXMZLPK
MB : MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX Amd B450 : 119$ :
https://www.vatanbilgisayar.com/msi-b450-tomahawk-max-am4-amd-ryzen-ddr4-4133-mhz-o-c-usb3-1-anakart.html
Ram : 2x CORSAIR CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 VENGEANCE LPX 32GB : 300$ :
https://www.amazon.com.tr/gp/product/B072FLGN4V/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A1UNQM1SR2CHM
Intel has 1 advantage for me that I won't be have to rebuild my Raid 1 array
I will use the system for applications that uses 8 cores 16 threads (not for gaming)
As far as I searched the Internet both CPU have equal power
So which one and why?
System 1 : 783$ (Turkey price)
CPU : INTEL Core i7 10700F : 373$ :
https://www.vatanbilgisayar.com/intel-core-i7-10700f-soket-1200-10-nesil-3-30ghz-6mb-onbellek-14nm-islemci.html
MB : ASUS PRIME B460M-A Intel B460 LGA1200 DDR4 2933 : 110$ :
https://www.amazon.com.tr/PRIME-B460M-LGA1200-USB3-2-Deste%C4%9Fi/dp/B088W88N1P
Ram : 2x CORSAIR CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 VENGEANCE LPX 32GB : 300$ :
https://www.amazon.com.tr/gp/product/B072FLGN4V/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A1UNQM1SR2CHM
System 2 : 791$ (Turkey price)
CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X : 372$ :
https://www.amazon.com.tr/AMD-Ryzen-3700X-4-4GHz-%C4%B0%C5%9Flemci/dp/B07SXMZLPK
MB : MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX Amd B450 : 119$ :
https://www.vatanbilgisayar.com/msi-b450-tomahawk-max-am4-amd-ryzen-ddr4-4133-mhz-o-c-usb3-1-anakart.html
Ram : 2x CORSAIR CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 VENGEANCE LPX 32GB : 300$ :
https://www.amazon.com.tr/gp/product/B072FLGN4V/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A1UNQM1SR2CHM
Last edited: