DukenukemX said:



View: https://youtu.be/zYh8z-5cDQU?si=sYc4ORbWL_iIWb7T More importantly, it shows what open source drivers can do. Older AMD cards often have performance issues due to AMD giving up on improving their drivers. Amernime MODDED Drivers do a lot of good for those with older AMD GPU's on Windows, but Linux takes this one step futher. Not only do Linux drivers see consistent performance improvements but they also get features that were never available. Resizable BAR will work on Linux and boost performance for older AMD GPU's. Software Ray-Tracing is just another example of what can be done with open source. Nobody found it strange that GTX cards could do Ray-Tracing but not AMD's pre-RDNA2 cards? AMD just didn't care to spend the money. If you look at how AMD's performance on Linux vs Windows compared to Nvidia, you can see why so many AMD users may prefer to use Linux. Click to expand...

AMD wisely opened their hardware to the open source MESA folks years ago now. The result is every Linux graphics dev owns AMD personally. AMD for sure still contributes themselves to their open source stuff. I don't know what the % is but I think its fair to say the majority of the work is not actually done by AMD.Nvidia has been coming around and has a mostly open driver now... still 99.9% of all the work is done by them.The result is great for owners of slightly older hardware. Its hard to blame Nvidia and AMD for not bending over too far to tweak drivers for 5+ year old cards. They do have some incentive to have people upgrading, not spending software development hours making their 8 year old card perform 10% better.As a Linux gamer I have seen the fruits my old 5700xt is still chugging along pushing playable frame rates under Linux. More importantly the experience it delivers is very very smooth. In a bunch of the games I actually play a lot I can push over 100fps, but I lock them to 75FPS and my lows rarely ever drop the fans stay at around 25%. The experience is a very good one with my going on 6 year old GPU. lolThe draw back is the lack of some polish. AMD has talked for a long time now about some form of their driver software on Linux and its never happened. If AMD took the time to create their software with per game settings, overclocking, maybe even official toggles for some of their better window features like Radeon Chill. It would go a long way to making Linux the superior gaming platform. IMO it is already the superior platform but its not main stream polished yet either.