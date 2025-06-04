AMD RX 9090 XT and 9080 XT rumors

If the 9090 XT can trade blows with the RTX 4090 and the 9080 XT with the RTX 5080, AMD could make some serious inroads depending on the product pricing and availability.
I'm thinking the 9090 should have 32GB and the 9080 24GB to maintain their ram advantage over Nvidia's offering to give an attractive product for customers.
Moore's law video on the leaks (starts at 15:11):
View: https://youtu.be/vgzBNzCw0Rg?t=920
