AMD RX 9090 XT and 9080 XT rumors

that really not what was took seriously or made them panic, Transformer model maybe, more so the price announced, that surprised them, the only thing that they would have mostly known before that day, they knew about Frame generation and knew it would be used like for Lovelace for the presentation. $550 for the 5070, that was the surprise and made it uneasy to announce a $650 9070 on stage right after.I am not sure they need scaling issues either, the 9070xt is about 70% faster than the 9060xt with double the cu(80% at 4k), so it scale well, making it work money wise could be more the hard part, the lesser you sale the higher the total added R&D/units sold cost on each card get, a $100 millions design and tape out, if you sales 1 million card, not so bad $100 per gpu, if you sales only 200,000 that become $500 per gpu before the first manufacturing, marketing, driver support and what not expense and hard to make it work, they do not have known in advance X40-RTX 6000 using that same die sales to fall back on and make it work either.Outside the very possible just spend more than make money back on the 640mm big 128 CU Navi, there is maybe some truth in AMD talk of a very simple generation helping at keeping cost down, would there Navi44-48 be as good if they had to work on a big Navi52 ? There always limited resource and a opportunity cost that goes into any form of work. Would trying to go all-in while still not having the fastest GPU at the end of it a good use of resource, a 5080 class competitor would have been maybe a better one to do.There is something, a big downside for AMD to not have a gpu in early 2026 (if that the case, but could very well be the case) that is not faster than a 2022 RTX 4080, 4 years later, a not fully enabled 380mm on a 2020 tmsc node (which some said at the time should be called a 4070, those people are saying that the best AMD gpu 4 years later do not match an Nvidia 4070 of 2022 and are not even that cheap or will start to rethink that stance...).But the most important is to fully compete in that $250-$700 window marketplace and in that performance range and be really good in that power envelope and target performance needed that will drive the PlayStation 6, in many regards RDNA 4 is a success imo as of now, 9060 non xt, 9070 gre to complete the stack need to be fast enough, volume to stay good, FSR 4 to spread fast enough.... RDNA 4 made it so that RT performance gap is not a talking point anymore (in a TPU review, 9060xt vs 5060ti performance difference, RT on, RT off it is the same, giant gap in say Black Myth are in scenario that are unplayable on both anyway)