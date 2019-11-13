AMD RX 5700 XT card is better than a GTX 1080 at ray tracing in new Crytek demo

"As you might expect, the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti was at the top, followed by the other top RTX cards; the 2080 Super, 2070 Super, 2060 Super, and 2060. But after that, AMD’s cards start nudging their way into the rankings, beating out capable last-generation GTX 10-series GPUs." "The Neon Noir demo will be publicly available by the close of November 13, giving anyone they want a chance to try it out. It’ll be downloadable from Crytek’s Marketplace." https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/amd-rx-5700-xt-beast-gtx-1080-in-crytek-ray-tracing/