AMD RX 5700 Series Reportedly Enter EOL - No Longer Manufactured

"Interestingly, it appears that the RX 5600 XT is still being manufactured - it's likely AMD reduced manufacturing of Navi 10 so as to feed only this GPU, which should, as such, remain in the market for a little while until AMD launches an RDNA 2 equivalent - if those are the company's plans. TSMC capacity is freed for additional wafers for other AMD product requirements - which, with both Zen 3, next-gen consoles, and RDNA 2 all launching between the same time frame - should tend towards infinity."

https://www.techpowerup.com/272868/amd-rx-5700-series-reportedly-enter-eol-no-longer-manufactured
 
Honestly, I'd love to get my hands on an RX 5300 on the cheap. They just aren't findable.
 
