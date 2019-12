I'm pretty sure AMD has the ability right now, so it's frustrating to see them not release a RTX 2080 equiv. Forget Nav 2, bring that out whenever, but in the meantime give us a Navi 2080 Ti. They use to bring out the entire lineup, 6000 series, 7000 series, x4xx they all had low, mid and high end range cards. Now AMD's lineup is a mess... and it seems they are filling the low / mid / high(er) end cards with completely different generations. You've got a 570 4gb, 580, 590, Vega 56 cards, and 57xx cards. They have the tech, why not just bring out the entire Navi lineup and scrap everything else.



We get an announcement that Navi 2 will be announced at CES, and yet currently we only have 2 navi mid end cards.

