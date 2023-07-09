AMD researchers propose integrating neural network-based approach to accelerate BVH Ray Casting

h/t RedGamingTech
https://arxiv.org/abs/2306.07191
In this paper, we introduced a novel approach called Neural Intersection Function to accelerate ray casting.
It acts as an alternative to the bottom most-level of BVH traversal and can be integrated into the existing ray tracing pipeline.
Instead of using NN to reconstruct a single object which is all the previous work has focused on, we showed that it is possible to embed NN into a rendering pipeline
which has never been shown before.
Depending on the scene and how complex the object model is, a maximum of 1.53× speedup is observed. Relative performance in the future hardware depends on the architecture.
Together with its two neural networks, outer and inner, and the specialized input parameterization featuring grid encoding to eradicate aliased rays, we showed that NIF can represent geometry with sufficient accuracy, so the shadow computed using the proposed method is close enough to the one computed using BVH ray casting.
Neural Intersection FunctionShin Fujieda, Chih-Chen Kao, Takahiro Harada
The ray casting operation in the Monte Carlo ray tracing algorithm usually adopts a bounding volume hierarchy (BVH) to accelerate the process of finding intersections to evaluate visibility. However, its characteristics are irregular, with divergence in memory access and branch execution, so it cannot achieve maximum efficiency on GPUs. This paper proposes a novel Neural Intersection Function based on a multilayer perceptron whose core operation contains only dense matrix multiplication with predictable memory access. Our method is the first solution integrating the neural network-based approach and BVH-based ray tracing pipeline into one unified rendering framework. We can evaluate the visibility and occlusion of secondary rays without traversing the most irregular and time-consuming part of the BVH and thus accelerate ray casting. The experiments show the proposed method can reduce the secondary ray casting time for direct illumination by up to 35% compared to a BVH-based implementation and still preserve the image quality.
The experiments demonstrate that our method can significantly improve performance while preserving image quality, especially for a [complex] scene with a large number of triangles.
A lot of effort has been invested to accelerate NN and matrix multiplication which also benefits NIF, making it likely that the relative performance of NIF to increase in the future.
Although NIF provides several advantages, it also bears some limitations in our current implementation. Currently, we only use rays based on the current viewpoint to train NIF. The accuracy of NIF would be lower if used for queries from arbitrary rays that deviate too much; therefore, NIF is required to be trained again
in order to achieve better accuracy for other viewpoints and light sources. This is a drawback of the simplification and a design trade off we did for our implementation. Extension to dynamic scenes efficiently with our training methodology remains our future work.
Additionally, the proposed method can be further optimized to improve the efficiency of ray querying by reducing redundancies.