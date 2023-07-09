AMD researchers propose integrating neural network-based approach to accelerate BVH Ray Casting

The experiments demonstrate that our method can significantly improve performance while preserving image quality, especially for a [complex] scene with a large number of triangles.



A lot of effort has been invested to accelerate NN and matrix multiplication which also benefits NIF, making it likely that the relative performance of NIF to increase in the future.

Although NIF provides several advantages, it also bears some limitations in our current implementation. Currently, we only use rays based on the current viewpoint to train NIF. The accuracy of NIF would be lower if used for queries from arbitrary rays that deviate too much; therefore, NIF is required to be trained again

in order to achieve better accuracy for other viewpoints and light sources. This is a drawback of the simplification and a design trade off we did for our implementation. Extension to dynamic scenes efficiently with our training methodology remains our future work.

Additionally, the proposed method can be further optimized to improve the efficiency of ray querying by reducing redundancies.