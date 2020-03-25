AMD Reports Theft of Graphics IP, Stolen

What I want to know is who this idiot leaker thinks this is worth any money to? It isn't like there are tons of GPU companies out there. None of the established ones would touch this since not only do they have their own tech that is as good/better, but it would open them up to civil and criminal liability. What's more, starting a GPU company is expensive as fuck. The amount of R&D it takes to make this stuff is huge. So ti isn't like you could just grab this and then suddenly pop up as a new competitor. You'd need billions in investment and years to get spun up.



This is basically worthless. Just like when some idiot stole the Coke formula and tried to sell it to Pepsi. Pepsi didn't want it, they don't want to replicate Coke's taste, they have their own, nor would they want to be in legal trouble.