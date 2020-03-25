AMD Reports Theft of Graphics IP, Stolen

Stolen stuff, unfortunately

"According to a Torrent Freak report, AMD used the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to take down the leaked information. The person behind the data breach posted the it (mostly source code related to drivers or firmware), onto a GitHub repository by the handle "xxXsoullessXxx," and titled "AMD-navi-GPU-HARDWARE-SOURCE." The repo contains code that points to "Navi 10," "Navi 21," and "Arden," possibly an internal codename for the GPU of Xbox Series X. Following the DMCA complaint, GitHub's admins promptly scrubbed the repo.

The Torrent Freak report also includes a conversation with the person. "In November 2019, I found AMD Navi GPU hardware source codes in a hacked computer. The user didn't take any effective action against the leak of the codes," she states. "The source code was unexpectedly achieved from an unprotected computer//server through some exploits. I later found out about the files inside it. They weren't even protected properly or even encrypted with anything which is just sad." The leaker values the information at around $100 million, and is willing to sell it to the highest bidder. "If I get no buyer I will just leak everything," she told Torrent Freak."

https://www.techpowerup.com/265076/...tolen-information-not-core-to-competitiveness
 
What I want to know is who this idiot leaker thinks this is worth any money to? It isn't like there are tons of GPU companies out there. None of the established ones would touch this since not only do they have their own tech that is as good/better, but it would open them up to civil and criminal liability. What's more, starting a GPU company is expensive as fuck. The amount of R&D it takes to make this stuff is huge. So ti isn't like you could just grab this and then suddenly pop up as a new competitor. You'd need billions in investment and years to get spun up.

This is basically worthless. Just like when some idiot stole the Coke formula and tried to sell it to Pepsi. Pepsi didn't want it, they don't want to replicate Coke's taste, they have their own, nor would they want to be in legal trouble.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,565
Sycraft said:
What I want to know is who this idiot leaker thinks this is worth any money to? It isn't like there are tons of GPU companies out there. None of the established ones would touch this since not only do they have their own tech that is as good/better, but it would open them up to civil and criminal liability. What's more, starting a GPU company is expensive as fuck. The amount of R&D it takes to make this stuff is huge. So ti isn't like you could just grab this and then suddenly pop up as a new competitor. You'd need billions in investment and years to get spun up.

This is basically worthless. Just like when some idiot stole the Coke formula and tried to sell it to Pepsi. Pepsi didn't want it, they don't want to replicate Coke's taste, they have their own, nor would they want to be in legal trouble.

This is basically worthless. Just like when some idiot stole the Coke formula and tried to sell it to Pepsi. Pepsi didn't want it, they don't want to replicate Coke's taste, they have their own, nor would they want to be in legal trouble.
Mostly agree.

The only operators I think might find value here are state actors who want to start domestic businesses for local consumption, and don't care about global markets and thus the legal IP implications are not concerning to them.

China for instance.

Wouldn't be surprised if they would nab something like this and use it to create their own GPU industry. It wouldn't pop up immediately, but the thieving Chinese jerks are playing the long game and have the cash to burn.

That said, China would just steal the information themselves, not pay some nobody for it.
 
Yes and no. I'm not saying they might not be interested... but still it would be of questionable value. Even supposing you have the company right now, all the simulation and design equipment, all the staff, etc starting work on implementing something takes years. By the time you are done, this is old tech.

I just don't see this being worth much to anyone.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Mostly agree.

The only operators I think might find value here are state actors who want to start domestic businesses for local consumption, and don't care about global markets and thus the legal IP implications are not concerning to them.

China for instance.

Wouldn't be surprised if they would nab something like this and use it to create their own GPU industry. It wouldn't pop up immediately, but the thieving Chinese jerks are playing the long game and have the cash to burn.

That said, China would just steal the information themselves, not pay some nobody for it.
Basically this.

They might also pay if it made sense from a cost/performance ratio, and like all AMD buyers, not worried about the extra heat.
 
