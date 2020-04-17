AMD Reportedly Launching B550 Motherboards Come June 16th

Nice mid-tier chipset, but where's the 6-series?

"The B550 chipset should thus become the new choice for users looking to build new systems on a budget; and part of the reason for AMD delaying the launch of this chipset as much as it has could certainly be an effort to increase revenues due to the X570's higher ASP. It's expected that B550 motherboards will be had for higher pricing than AMD's previous mainstream B450 motherboards, though, due to increased costs with improved I/O and the additional requirements for PCIe 4.0 wiring. Considering AMD's X570-based motherboards can be had from the $150 barrier upwards, it's likely (via an educated guess only) that B550 will occupy the $90-$150 range."

https://www.techpowerup.com/265930/amd-reportedly-launching-b550-motherboards-come-june-16th
 
AMD releasing the lower end chipset for each gen later than the high end one is one my few gripes with Ryzen.

When I was building a PC for friend recently X570 was complete overkill for a 3600 and while manufacturers for B450 boards were already shipping most models of boards with a BIOS that supported Zen 2 the online retailers were still occasionally sending out boards with the old BIOS. It added a lot of unnecessary hassles to a system that otherwise was an attractive bang/buck setup.
 
