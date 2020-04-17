AMD Reportedly Launching B550 Motherboards Come June 16th

AMD releasing the lower end chipset for each gen later than the high end one is one my few gripes with Ryzen.



When I was building a PC for friend recently X570 was complete overkill for a 3600 and while manufacturers for B450 boards were already shipping most models of boards with a BIOS that supported Zen 2 the online retailers were still occasionally sending out boards with the old BIOS. It added a lot of unnecessary hassles to a system that otherwise was an attractive bang/buck setup.