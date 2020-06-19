AMD "Renoir" Die Annotation Raises Hopes of Desktop Chips Featuring x16 PEG

erek

erek

Impressed?

"This would mean that "Renoir" can finally spare 16 lanes toward PEG (PCI-Express graphics, or the main x16 slot on your motherboard), besides 4 lanes toward the chipset-bus, and the final four lanes allocated to the M.2 NVMe slot that's wired to the AM4 socket, on a typical desktop platform. On the mobile platforms, "Renoir" processors spare no more than 8 lanes toward PEG (discrete graphics), including when paired with discrete GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 2060 (mobile), which is capable of gen 3.0 x16. Previous generation desktop APUs such as "Picasso" and "Raven Ridge" spare no more than 8 PCIe gen 3.0 lanes toward PEG, even on the desktop platform. x16 PEG capability would bolster the credentials of desktop "Renoir" processors for premium gaming PC builds, using some of the top SKUs such as the Ryzen 7 4700G."

https://www.techpowerup.com/268747/...ises-hopes-of-desktop-chips-featuring-x16-peg
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

That they're halfassing less?

Not really :)

(but honestly, I'm not that interested in hooking up a dGPU to one of these -- I'm interested in getting the iGPU to rock out.
 
erek

erek

IdiotInCharge said:
That they're halfassing less?

Not really :)

(but honestly, I'm not that interested in hooking up a dGPU to one of these -- I'm interested in getting the iGPU to rock out.
excited then at leass if not impressed?
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

erek said:
excited then at leass if not impressed?
I mean... more important is actually getting socketed versions up for sale, and getting Dell to put them in XPS laptops and so on. Reality is that the performance envelopes these operate in won't benefit much, if the difference is even enough to be revealed as more than margin of error.

Now, what would be nice, would be for those lanes to be used for say faster networking, or be able to be bifurcated for more NVMe storage and so on.
 
