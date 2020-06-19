AMD "Renoir" Die Annotation Raises Hopes of Desktop Chips Featuring x16 PEG

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,364
Impressed?
"This would mean that "Renoir" can finally spare 16 lanes toward PEG (PCI-Express graphics, or the main x16 slot on your motherboard), besides 4 lanes toward the chipset-bus, and the final four lanes allocated to the M.2 NVMe slot that's wired to the AM4 socket, on a typical desktop platform. On the mobile platforms, "Renoir" processors spare no more than 8 lanes toward PEG (discrete graphics), including when paired with discrete GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 2060 (mobile), which is capable of gen 3.0 x16. Previous generation desktop APUs such as "Picasso" and "Raven Ridge" spare no more than 8 PCIe gen 3.0 lanes toward PEG, even on the desktop platform. x16 PEG capability would bolster the credentials of desktop "Renoir" processors for premium gaming PC builds, using some of the top SKUs such as the Ryzen 7 4700G."
https://www.techpowerup.com/268747/...ises-hopes-of-desktop-chips-featuring-x16-peg
"This would mean that "Renoir" can finally spare 16 lanes toward PEG (PCI-Express graphics, or the main x16 slot on your motherboard), besides 4 lanes toward the chipset-bus, and the final four lanes allocated to the M.2 NVMe slot that's wired to the AM4 socket, on a typical desktop platform. On the mobile platforms, "Renoir" processors spare no more than 8 lanes toward PEG (discrete graphics), including when paired with discrete GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 2060 (mobile), which is capable of gen 3.0 x16. Previous generation desktop APUs such as "Picasso" and "Raven Ridge" spare no more than 8 PCIe gen 3.0 lanes toward PEG, even on the desktop platform. x16 PEG capability would bolster the credentials of desktop "Renoir" processors for premium gaming PC builds, using some of the top SKUs such as the Ryzen 7 4700G."
https://www.techpowerup.com/268747/...ises-hopes-of-desktop-chips-featuring-x16-peg