AMD "Renoir" Die Annotation Raises Hopes of Desktop Chips Featuring x16 PEG

erek said: excited then at leass if not impressed? Click to expand...

I mean... more important is actually getting socketed versions up for sale, and getting Dell to put them in XPS laptops and so on. Reality is that the performance envelopes these operate in won't benefit much, if the difference is even enough to be revealed as more than margin of error.Now, whatbe nice, would be for those lanes to be used for say faster networking, or be able to be bifurcated for more NVMe storage and so on.