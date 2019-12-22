AMD "Renoir" 4700U Beats i7-1065G7 "Ice Lake" at PCMark 10, 18% Faster than 3700U

    Pretty impressive

    "The 4700U is rumored to feature AMD's new "Zen 2" CPU cores, an iGPU with up to 13 "Vega" NGCUs (832 stream processors), and leverage the 7 nm silicon fabrication process to boost CPU clock-speeds without affecting the ultraportable platform's typical TDP. 3DMark 11 figures of the iGPU surfaced earlier suggesting competitiveness to Intel's Gen11 graphics. "Renoir" also supports the cutting-edge LPDDR4X memory standard, which could further lower platform power draw, while boosting memory clocks as high as 4266 MHz DDR. Below are comparative "best result" screenshots."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262333/...g7-ice-lake-at-pcmark-10-18-faster-than-3700u
     
