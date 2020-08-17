erek
pendragon1
"Today, AMD released their Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 Beta drivers. This latest driver release brings with it support and improvements for numerous titles. A Total War Saga: Troy sees the most significant boost to performance with up to 12% better FPS on the High preset when using a Radeon RX 5700 XT. Other titles with improved support include Microsoft Flight Simulator, Mortal Shell, and the Marvel's Avengers Open Beta. Meanwhile, AMD's list of fixes while short is no less important. They managed to solve the issue with intermittent system hangs when exiting sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 mobile processors with Radeon Graphics, which will likely make life easier for numerous users. They also fixed the system freeze or failure to recognize input from the user when pressing a key with Radeon Overlay open or when exiting it while playing Hyper Scape. The full list of features and improvements can be found in the list below."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271089/amd-releases-radeon-software-adrenalin-2020-edition-20-8-2-beta
