AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.2

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Using Edge web browser to playback video content with a multi display system configuration may cause a system hang or crash after extended periods of use.

Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when performing multiple task switches using Alt+Tab.

Desktop or In-game corruption may occur intermittently when HDR is enabled.

Direct ML Media Filters are currently unavailable in Radeon Software Media gallery for video or image content.

Some users may still experience black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay. AMD will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these issues closely.

Some laptops may encounter a BSOD when installing Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition over an existing OEM graphics driver. To work around this issue, first uninstall the OEM graphics driver using Programs and Features within the Control Panel. Once complete, install the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition package and select the Factory Reset option during setup."

Are these even WHQL? Does AMD even care anymore about WHQL? Almost all their releases are usually Beta