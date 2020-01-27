AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 Beta Drivers

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM.

  1. Jan 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,254
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    That 11% performance boost is pretty darn nice !!!!!

    "AMD today released a new version of their Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition drivers. Version 20.1.4 Beta adds support for Warcraft III: Reforged, with increased performance by up to 11% in some scenarios. Support for "Journey to the Savage Planet" has also been added.

    Fixed issues include corruption issues on Red Dead Redemption 2 under Vulkan; crashes on Vulkan-based games when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled; system hangs or black screens in GTA V at launch, missing audio in Radeon ReLive recordings, and Integer Scaling not being shown in some Windows 7 hardware configurations. Look after the break for other details of this release. You can grab the drivers from the link below.
    4d0gyhWR6MEFNCYw_thm.jpg sHmlnoQqtdUGd07s_thm.jpg
    DOWNLOAD: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.1.4 Beta"


    https://www.techpowerup.com/263344/...re-adrenalin-2020-edition-20-1-4-beta-drivers
     
    erek, Jan 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM
    erek, Jan 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM
    #1