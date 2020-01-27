AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 Beta Drivers

That 11% performance boost is pretty darn nice !!!!! "AMD today released a new version of their Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition drivers. Version 20.1.4 Beta adds support for Warcraft III: Reforged, with increased performance by up to 11% in some scenarios. Support for "Journey to the Savage Planet" has also been added. Fixed issues include corruption issues on Red Dead Redemption 2 under Vulkan; crashes on Vulkan-based games when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled; system hangs or black screens in GTA V at launch, missing audio in Radeon ReLive recordings, and Integer Scaling not being shown in some Windows 7 hardware configurations. Look after the break for other details of this release. You can grab the drivers from the link below. {} {} DOWNLOAD: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.1.4 Beta" https://www.techpowerup.com/263344/...re-adrenalin-2020-edition-20-1-4-beta-drivers