erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,023
"AMD late Thursday released the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin software. Version 20.8.3 beta comes with optimization for "Marvel's Avengers" (the game), "Project CARS 3," and "Fortnite" (DirectX 12 mode in Epic setting now yields a 12% uplift as tested on an RX 5700 XT). The drivers also add four new Vulkan API extensions, VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state, VK_EXT_private_data, VK_EXT_image_robustness, and VK_GOOGLE_user_type.
Among the fixed issues are an application crash with "Mortar Shell" when opening the inventory window in-game, issues with enabling HDR on FreeSync 2 displays, and application crash with "Surviving Mars" on RX 5000 series graphics, a start-up crash with "eFootball PES 2020," Radeon Overlay not being available in a hybrid graphics system when in-game with "Hyper Scape," a stuttering issue with CS:GO with certain applications running in the background; and compatibility issues with YouTube playback on Microsoft Edge player or Chrome on certain Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 4000 machines.
DOWNLOAD: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.8.3"
https://www.techpowerup.com/271470/amd-releases-radeon-software-adrenalin-20-8-3
Among the fixed issues are an application crash with "Mortar Shell" when opening the inventory window in-game, issues with enabling HDR on FreeSync 2 displays, and application crash with "Surviving Mars" on RX 5000 series graphics, a start-up crash with "eFootball PES 2020," Radeon Overlay not being available in a hybrid graphics system when in-game with "Hyper Scape," a stuttering issue with CS:GO with certain applications running in the background; and compatibility issues with YouTube playback on Microsoft Edge player or Chrome on certain Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 4000 machines.
DOWNLOAD: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.8.3"
https://www.techpowerup.com/271470/amd-releases-radeon-software-adrenalin-20-8-3