AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.5.1 with Graphics Hardware Scheduling

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,464
You guys test out Hardware Scheduling yet? Just curious. I think I got it enabled on my rig now.
"AMD today released its first public beta driver that enables graphics hardware scheduling feature support with Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004). This oddball release has the same version number as the previous-release, version 20.5.1 Beta, but with graphics hardware scheduling retrofitted. The driver hence ships with the version name "Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta with Graphics Hardware Scheduling." This Microsoft-supplied feature allows GPU hardware to better manage its resources, and potentially improve performance in certain applications. Currently, only AMD's RDNA-based Radeon RX 5600-series and RX 5700-series GPUs support graphics hardware scheduling - not even the RX 5500-series gets it; older generation AMD GPUs, such as the RX Vega series lack it, too."
https://www.techpowerup.com/269176/...alin-20-5-1-with-graphics-hardware-scheduling
"AMD today released its first public beta driver that enables graphics hardware scheduling feature support with Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004). This oddball release has the same version number as the previous-release, version 20.5.1 Beta, but with graphics hardware scheduling retrofitted. The driver hence ships with the version name "Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta with Graphics Hardware Scheduling." This Microsoft-supplied feature allows GPU hardware to better manage its resources, and potentially improve performance in certain applications. Currently, only AMD's RDNA-based Radeon RX 5600-series and RX 5700-series GPUs support graphics hardware scheduling - not even the RX 5500-series gets it; older generation AMD GPUs, such as the RX Vega series lack it, too."
https://www.techpowerup.com/269176/...alin-20-5-1-with-graphics-hardware-scheduling