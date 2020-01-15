AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.1.2 Drivers

    Driver Wars continues with both AMD and NVIDIA releasing drivers in a head to head heated grudge match!

    "AMD today released the latest version of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition. Version 20.1.2 beta is released to the main driver update channel, and adds support for the new Vulkan 1.2 graphics API. This is in comparison to the GeForce 441.99 drivers with Vulkan 1.2, which were released as a "developer beta." In addition, the drivers add optimization for "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot." Among the two fixed issues with this releases are Unreal Engine 4 titles such as "KovaaK 2.0: The Meta," "Tetris Effect" and "Snooker 19" failing to launch with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020; and a bug where single-display systems running Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards experience intermittent reboots when the system is left idle on the desktop."

    DOWNLOAD: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.1.2 Beta

    https://www.techpowerup.com/263003/amd-releases-radeon-software-adrenalin-20-1-2-drivers
     
    Alright, I might dare this one....
     
