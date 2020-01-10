For anyone not aware yet about the new Radeon drivers: "Radeon Software Overlay toast message persisting even when disabled, has been fixed. Stuttering issues with "Lost Ark" have been fixed. Custom stream hotkey failing to stream with Radeon ReLive has been fixed. Radeon R9 200, R9 300, and R9 Fury series GPUs experience instability in a number of games with over 120 Hz refresh-rates. This has been fixed. MJPEG video payback on RX 5700 series experiencing a green tint when viewed with WMP or Movies & TV application has been fixed. "MechWarrior 5" crashing with DXGI dialog error when using FreeSync displays over HDMI, has been fixed. DouYu live streaming with hardware-acceleration on RX 5700 series was experiencing display corruption, which has been fixed. Excessive fog/smoke effects in "Trials Rising" has been fixed. Right-eye display corruption with "Boneworks" VR has been fixed. "Resident Evil 2" flashing screen at start up in DirectX 12 mode has also been fixed. Grab the drivers from the link below. DOWNLOAD: AMD Radeon Software 20.1.1 Beta" https://www.techpowerup.com/262814/amd-releases-radeon-software-adrenalin-20-1-1