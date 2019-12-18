AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 19.12.3 - Focus on Stability Improvements

    Crazy amounts of fixes!

    "AMD today posted the latest version of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition. Version 19.12.3 ships with a "focus on stability improvements," according to Terry Makedon, who heads the company's software strategy and user-experience. The company addressed close to two dozen issues related to the first Adrenalin 2020 Edition release (version 19.12.2). To begin with game and boost clocks incorrectly reporting for RX 5500 XT has been fixed. A bug with the installing failing to detect AMD graphics hardware when a certain WiFi adapter is enabled in the system has been fixed. A "Rocket League" application crash when task-switching has been fixed. The Radeon Overlay shortcut appearing in fullscreen 3D apps even after disabling Overlay, has been fixed."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262225/...nalin-19-12-3-focus-on-stability-improvements
     
    The new settings software has a lot of problems, not the least of which is a UI that's a step back from the previous Radeon Settings. It's horrible to navigate and likes to reset things for no reason. It also has a throbbing boner for maxing out voltage on my underclocked 5700 XT.
     
