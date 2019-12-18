AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 19.12.3 - Focus on Stability Improvements

Crazy amounts of fixes! "AMD today posted the latest version of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition. Version 19.12.3 ships with a "focus on stability improvements," according to Terry Makedon, who heads the company's software strategy and user-experience. The company addressed close to two dozen issues related to the first Adrenalin 2020 Edition release (version 19.12.2). To begin with game and boost clocks incorrectly reporting for RX 5500 XT has been fixed. A bug with the installing failing to detect AMD graphics hardware when a certain WiFi adapter is enabled in the system has been fixed. A "Rocket League" application crash when task-switching has been fixed. The Radeon Overlay shortcut appearing in fullscreen 3D apps even after disabling Overlay, has been fixed." https://www.techpowerup.com/262225/...nalin-19-12-3-focus-on-stability-improvements