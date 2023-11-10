AMD Releases Preview Driver for FSR 3 Fluid Motion Frames

erek
"New Feature Highlights
AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) Technical Preview - Boost FPS with frame generation technology for a smoother gaming experience.
AFMF adds frame generation technology to DirectX 11 and 12 games on AMD Radeon RX 7000 (and now 6000!) Series Desktop Graphics Cards.
We are responding to the excitement from our community and are adding support for Radeon RX 6000 Series Desktop Graphics Cards.
AFMF preserves image quality by dynamically disabling frame generation during fast motion.
What to know
- AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF)
- AFMF can be globally enabled for any DirectX 11 and 12 title using HYPR-RX or the AMD Fluid Motion Toggle.
- As AFMF may introduce additional latency in games, AFMF may not offer the optimal experience in fast-paced competitive titles. AFMF can be disabled using the per-app settings for these titles.
- AFMF can introduce additional latency in games and is recommended to be combined with AMD Radeon Anti-Lag for the optimal experience.
- The AFMF technical preview currently requires the game to be played in fullscreen mode with VSYNC disabled.
- For the optimal experience, AFMF is recommended to be used on AMD FreeSync displays.
- AFMF features an activity monitor similar to AMD Radeon Super Resolution to confirm the frame generation status using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 's in-game overlay (use the default hotkey of Alt-R for the fullscreen overlay, or Alt-Z for the sidebar overlay)
- AFMF is recommended to be enabled for games running at a minimum fps of 55 FPS for 1080p displays, and 70 FPS for 1440p or above displays
- AFMF adds frame generation technology to boost FPS outside of the game's engine. To see the resulting FPS, use the AMD Software Performance Metrics Overlay. Support for third-party performance monitoring tools is not available at this moment.
- Improvements to driver stability during task switching.
- Improvements to resolve cases of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition intermittently crashing, or failing to display metrics."