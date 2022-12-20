AMD Reference 7900xtx SOLD

For sale is like new AMD reference Model.



Price is what I paid + shipping included. So $1090 shipped Paypal F&F.



Reason for sale: I was going to put this in my Son's system I am building but not sure if he needs this. If someone wants a decent undervolting card here let me know but I truly don't mind keeping this so still in the WTF mode lmao. But too much power for my son's 1440P.



Further info on the card: I really really like this card it undervolts well to 1070mv, not guaranteeing it for you, I do have top quality power supply but so far has passed all tests, loops or unigine super position, time spy extreme, firestrike ultra stress test etc, hour or so of cyberpunk 2077 at 1070, 1074, 1079mv. I just went down but it did fail at 1060 so I settled at 1070v. If you do undervolt do custom fan curve to 60% max because undervolting and leaving power to default does boost the clock speeds and given this chip is so packed it does increase junction temps if clocks boost too high. So make sure max clocks are around 3k as an example not 32-2400. But at default it did work fine with my case withjunction temps less than 100 almost all the time and fans below 2k. I do have good air flow but another tip I recommend is do vertical mount if you can. I got my vertical mount yesterday and I saw about 10c decrease in junction temp and now it was hovering in the 80s. Since the fan blows out the top it really does help it seems. So I got a chance to test it both ways but either way it wasn't an issue for me when it comes to junction temp. Only time I saw them go up was under custom if max clocks were too high and I was undervolting plus fan curve is very aggressive under anything other than default so you have to tweak it up a bit. But I have provided my experience here with the card for last few days.



I can send invoice anytime if you ever need it. It was purchased directly from AMD.



At the end wanted this good card for someone who would use it. Let me know if you have any questions.