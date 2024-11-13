AMD reduces workforce by 4% — cuts 1000 jobs

In a statement given to Wccftech, an AMD spokesperson confirmed the layoffs. According to AMD, the layoffs are "a part of aligning our resources with our largest growth opportunities." They are part of "a number of targeted steps that will unfortunately result in reducing our global workforce by approximately 4%." AMD added that it is "committed to treating impacted employees with respect and helping them through this transition."


Earlier:
According to a post on the message board Team Blind, 4% of AMD's employees were laid as part of worldwide layoffs today. The original poster saw several replies to their posts, most confirming the redundancies. One user commented that their friend had confirmed the 1,000 number, with another confirming that they were laid off as well.

Another post on the message board, The Layoff, also mentioned the redundancies. In response to the original poster's statement sharing that they were "affected by the layoff," four anonymous users shared that either they or someone they knew were affected. One user commented that while they were not expecting to be laid off, they got what they "consider to be a generous severance, which softens the blow."

Another commented that they "just found out" and were in "total shock." According to them, "Supposedly the decision was made “way up high” beyond my managers hands but it still feels personal." Two others shared that people they had worked with had been let go by AMD.


Also:

AMD Stock Down 2.7% On Day Of Layoffs At Firm​

The rumors of layoffs at AMD come after a mixed third-quarter earnings report, which started a bearish wave for the shares. Since AMD released its third-quarter earnings, the stock has been down by 13.6%. While the firm grew its revenue and profit by 17% and 34%, respectively, during the third quarter, its midpoint revenue guidance of $7.5 billion for the current quarter missed analyst estimates of $7.54 billion.

AMD's earnings report also shared a sharp drop in the firm's gaming division. During the quarter, gaming revenue dropped by a stunning 69% annually to $462 million. The drop led to the division's operating income nearly turning into a loss, marking a 96% drop to $12 million from the year-ago quarter's $208 million. AMD attributed the gaming GPU revenue drop primarily to "lower semi-custom revenue."

https://wccftech.com/amd-confirms-l...-resources-with-largest-growth-opportunities/
 
Sounds like they are realigning talent with AI stuff that is making them more money, probably away from consumer stuff.

I was hoping to see exactly what areas were impacted in order to confirm or deny this, but details seem light.

The article speaks of "disappointing gaming revenues" which suggests this is the case, but doesn't come right out and say it.
 
El_Capitan said:
It's the Winter holiday season. The upper management want a huge bump in bonus checks like the 9800X3D 1080P performance jumps, it'll be fine.
Someone suggested in another thread (and I suspect it is true) that the 9800x3d (and possibly other 9000 series x3d parts) are the last bone consumers will be thrown from AMD for a while.

AMD has jumped ahead of Intel in consumer with no foreseeable Intel product catching up for a while, so they literally have no incentive to spend on consumer R&D for a while and will better serve their shareholders by redirecting resources into their bigger profit centers.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Someone suggested in another thread (and I suspect it is true) that the 9800x3d (and possibly other 9000 series x3d parts) are the last bone consumers will be thrown from AMD for a while.

AMD has jumped ahead of Intel in consumer with no foreseeable Intel product catching up for a while, so they literally have no incentive to spend on consumer R&D for a while and will better serve their shareholders by redirecting resources into their bigger profit centers.
I was similarly reading that AMD’s leadership doesn’t see a benefit in a commanding lead in consumer parts over Intel and have little belief that they can reasonably catch up to Nvidia there either.

On the consumer side they are taking the approach of “good enough” and intend to continue refining their existing and upcoming designs but are cooling R&D on the consumer side.

I’m thinking they are merging the RDNA and CDNA teams for UDNA and trimming the excess.
 
Maybe AMD top brass is thinking, "we need to compete with Intel on layoffs."

Seriously, I'm disappointed. Maybe we got a hint when we learned that the successor GPU generation to the current one will still use socket AM5. that is, no need to invest in developing an AM6 socket + firmware and chipsets, etc. Just a wild ass guess from a guy who is definitely not an industry veteran. (My career was in software product management.)
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Someone suggested in another thread (and I suspect it is true) that the 9800x3d (and possibly other 9000 series x3d parts) are the last bone consumers will be thrown from AMD for a while.

AMD has jumped ahead of Intel in consumer with no foreseeable Intel product catching up for a while, so they literally have no incentive to spend on consumer R&D for a while and will better serve their shareholders by redirecting resources into their bigger profit centers.
You could have said the same thing about Nvidia, but that's not what ended up happening. Nvidia pushed the envelope on compute and pushed that technology down to the consumer level, maintaining a huge lead over their competitors in GPUs while keeping their foot on the gas. Stagnation is a choice, and AMD doesn't need to get complacent, especially now that they're making measurable gains in consumer CPU market share, which is still a multibillion dollar market.

I'm not saying they won't get complacent, I have no idea what their plans ultimately are, but I don't see a reason for them to walk away from a large market segment when they have a big lead, because that's how you end up losing those hard-fought gains.
 
HockeyJon said:
You could have said the same thing about Nvidia, but that's not what ended up happening.
Just you wait. Per leather jacket man, Nvidia is no longer a graphics company.

Greg Estes said:
[Jensen] sent out an email on Friday evening saying everything is going to deep learning, and that we were no longer a graphics company. By Monday morning, we were an AI company. Literally, it was that fast.
philb2 said:
Maybe AMD top brass is thinking, "we need to compete with Intel on layoffs."

Seriously, I'm disappointed. Maybe we got a hint when we learned that the successor GPU generation to the current one will still use socket AM5. that is, no need to invest in developing an AM6 socket + firmware and chipsets, etc. Just a wild ass guess from a guy who is definitely not an industry veteran. (My career was in software product management.)
AMD'S thing is sockets lasting longer than two generations, though.
 
HockeyJon said:
You could have said the same thing about Nvidia, but that's not what ended up happening.
RDNA 2 was pretty much equal to Nvidia offering and no product has launched since Nvidia know they had the lead and not much to worrry about AMD at the high end at least, will see what the 5000s release will look like.

And the competition that come from Tesla, Google, Amazon, Microsoft internal solution for the datacenter part has no x86 moat like consumer desktop cpu will for AMD.

With the rumors of nvidia arm cpu upcoming, apple, I doubt AMD will not push hard R&D wise at least of the laptop side (the core that end up in desktop cpu are pretty much the same as the hyper competitive full pedal to the medal Epyc cpu anyway I think, so even if they will not have current desktop workload in mind will still get better indirectly at least), but when it come time to release something to consumer and how to price it, they could maybe get greedy on desktop, but it is not like Intel on laptop is far behind.
 
Last edited:
HockeyJon said:
Yes, but their AI development assets can be adapted to create new GPUs for gamers. They’re already taking that approach.
Except every AI GPU they sell to gamers for $1000 they could sell to enterprise AI people for $10k. Why would they bother with us at all?

They'll likely just throw us a bone so they still have a market if/when the AI bubble bursts, but I don't expect much more than basic effort to keep the market on life support from here on out until the bubble bursts.

That's why we get such bullshit as fake pixels and fake frames instead of real capability improvement. They are throwing us bones.
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H] said:
Except every AI GPU they sell to gamers for $1000 they could sell to enterprise AI people for $10k. Why would they bother with us at all?
Feel like for amd winning or loosing PS6 (and Xbox if they still exist) could be a good deal, they need to be up to date, I think they already won that contract even, gaming GPU R&D at least at that mid range level (and good performance by watt, mm that sony will want) is inevitable regardless just from that.

https://www.tomshardware.com/video-games/playstation/intel-reportedly-lost-playstation-6-chip-design-contract-to-amd-in-2022-the-dollar30-billion-deal-failed-probably-because-arc-gpus-have-a-lot-to-prove#:~:text=The contract, considered worth approximately,PS6 chip sometime in 2022.

Release the ps6 gpu tech on a 300-350 watt desktop overclocked and a bit more copy-pasted CU and memory bandwith version and it is probably not bad in ~2027. Would be surprised for AMD to quit that market before the ps6 rdna gen launch regardless of what happen.

Are they in a situation that every AI gpu sold to gamers could have been seen for enterprise (is there really long wait line for the Radeon PRO w7800 type of product, selling as fast they can make them ?

That's why wröeöe get such bullshit as fake pixels and fake frames instead of real capability improvement.

Not exactly what it is said but it is something why AI upscaling get such bullshit, I would like to see a list of complains about the PS5 pro PSSR tech, seem almost 100% universal praise, at least I only saw praise.
 
Last edited:
If we add all their salary it will amount to the same as the executives bonuses.
 
Ski said:
If we add all their salary it will amount to the same as the executives bonuses.
That 1,000 or so employee....

Last year, fiscal 2022 AMD big executive cash bonus looked like this:
https://ir.amd.com/sec-filings/content/0000002488-23-000040/amd-20230214.htm?form=MG0AV3

A bit over 2 millions, with about what 10 millions in stock options ? What will it be this year if the stock value say the same at it was beginning of the year...

1,000 employee if most are full time total compensation, tax they have to pay on salary, medical, pension, stock bonus, building space, can it be a lot under the billion a year ?

AMD according to this:
https://ir.amd.com/sec-filings/content/0001193125-23-088137/0001193125-23-088137.pdf?form=MG0AV3

Gained 10,000 employee (out of a total of 25,000) in the year 2022 alone, via acquisition (Xilinx for example was completed, Pensando and since, silo.AI, zt system last summer, Nod, mipsology, maybe some of those AI-cloud business had overlapping product) and hiring. An overshoot or possible synergy going on could make sense here, that was giant fast increase (like many silicon company during 2021-2022, that feel they can-should scale back, with AMD latest margin result maybe need to)

AMD head count graph over the years look like this:
gynjbrodiyoc1.png


No firing round after something like that would be quite special.
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H] said:
Except every AI GPU they sell to gamers for $1000 they could sell to enterprise AI people for $10k. Why would they bother with us at all?

They'll likely just throw us a bone so they still have a market if/when the AI bubble bursts, but I don't expect much more than basic effort to keep the market on life support from here on out until the bubble bursts.

That's why we get such bullshit as fake pixels and fake frames instead of real capability improvement. They are throwing us bones.
Gaming is still generating billions of dollars for Nvidia. They're likely going to focus on the datacenter and AI segments, particularly during the training build out for AI models, but it's still a lucrative market for them. Just don't expect anymore GPU deals, because they're going to keep shifting prices up, as the 4090 taught them that gamers will line up to spend $1600 on a GPU, and they can't complain about it because they won't consider buying the competition. I'm expecting an $1800 5090 at this point and I'm expecting it will also sell out.

Nvidia is no longer a graphics company because their datacenter business is generating probably 10x the revenue right now, so what Jensen said is correct. What Jensen didn't say is "we're exiting the consumer graphics industry and will be exclusively selling to datacenters and AI".
 
2025 is going to be a great year for a lot of people. Everybody is downsizing workforce
 
The AMD spokesperson did not say how many employees would be impacted by the layoffs or how many people it currently employs.

AMD had approximately 26,000 employees as of last year, according to the company’s annual 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from January.

According to LinkedIn data, AMD’s workforce has grown by 24 percent over the past six months and by 33 percent over the past year.

The layoffs were first reported by Wccftech.

Layoffs Hit AMD After Mixed Earnings Report​

The layoff announcement comes two weeks after AMD said that it had more than doubled its data center business and increased client processor sales by 29 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, however, AMD’s embedded chip revenue declined 25 percent year-over-year while its gaming chip revenue sank 69 percent in the third quarter.

https://www.crn.com/news/components-peripherals/2024/amd-confirms-layoffs-2024
 
Twisted Kidney said:
The line god hungers for layoffs! The shareholders need more value!

It's FIDUCIARY!
I mean, the sole purpose of any business existing is to make money for its owners.

They are not hobbies or charities. They exist because someone wants to make money, and those who want to make money paid for the business to exist, so they call the shots.

This is neither difficult to comprehend, absurd or wrong in any way. It's simple property rights.

If someone wants to create a not-for-profit CPU or GPU manufacturer, there is nothing stopping them, but I am not aware of anyone doing this.

The only reason Intel, AMD, Nvidia, or anyone else in the industry exist at all is so that they can extract as much money from customers and possible, and place it in the pockets of their investors. This is true for any business.

A business is all about its owners. It has nothing to do with its employees. They are just resources to be used to make more money, and if that isn't working out, then the business needs to shed them. Same with customers. They are just a profit center.

I don't understand why people ever expect more out of any business than this. That is literally all there is to business in general. Make the most money possible for those in charge at the expense of everything and everyone else.

Once you start viewing businesses from this absolute and incontrovertible truth, everything else makes sense.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I mean, the sole purpose of any business existing is to make money for its owners.

They are not hobbies or charities. They exist because someone wants to make money, and those who want to make money paid for the business to exist, so they call the shots.

This is neither difficult to comprehend, absurd or wrong in any way. It's simple property rights.

If someone wants to create a not-for-profit CPU or GPU manufacturer, there is nothing stopping them, but I am not aware of anyone doing this.

The only reason Intel, AMD, Nvidia, or anyone else in the industry exist at all is so that they can extract as much money from customers and possible, and place it in the pockets of their investors. This is true for any business.

A business is all about its owners. It has nothing to do with its employees. They are just resources to be used to make more money, and if that isn't working out, then the business needs to shed them. Same with customers. They are just a profit center.

I don't understand why people ever expect more out of any business than this. That is literally all there is to business in general. Make the most money possible for those in charge at the expense of everything and everyone else.

Once you start viewing businesses from this absolute and incontrovertible truth, everything else makes sense.
I don't think that's usually what's in question. What people don't like is being hired by a company, being told they want them to stay in the company long-term, do a good job and make the company money, but then get laid off when business is doing well. Then, the company says to the public that the fiscal quarter didn't meet expectations so they're laying off people, and then give themselves Holiday bonuses. Being two-faced liars is what people hate. If they straight up said they just wanted to give themselves bonuses and were laying people off, they would be respected by their honesty, but still hated for their practice. They need to keep up a good public profile so people would still want to work for them when they need to grow their workforce.

People in upper and mid management aren't smart. Upper management manages money and assets. Middle management manages personnel. That's it. I've told people in middle and upper management about stupid decisions they're making, and they still made them. One company went under because of it, and another company lost millions of dollars (basically laid off the lead developer without training a replacement, then had to hire him back for 6 months as a consultant to do exactly that, but at $300K/month instead of $150K/year). I was a Lead QA Engineer at that time (they didn't want to make me a manager, but performed manager duties), and they wanted me to train the existing QA testers how to do my job. I told them sure, but if they don't get a pay raise for what they end up learning, they'll end up leaving. I trained 5 QA personnel to do what I did. They all made less than $50K/year. After I trained them (only took 3 months), they all left and were making just as much as me (about $100K/year). They hired new QA testers and a QA Manager that didn't know automation, and I ended up leaving to find a better job. They ended up getting bought out by another company and everyone was laid off a couple months after the transition.
 
Last edited:
El_Capitan said:
If they straight up said they just wanted to give themselves bonuses and were laying people off, they would be respected by their honesty, but still hated for their practice.
Hmmmm, just throwing this out there, not really advocating for it, but imagine a law saying "no bonuses for one calendar year for any execs in a company that has layoffs large enough they would have to issue a WARN Act notice if they didn't pay out severance to avoid it."
 
1_rick said:
Hmmmm, just throwing this out there, not really advocating for it, but imagine a law saying "no bonuses for one calendar year for any execs in a company that has layoffs large enough they would have to issue a WARN Act notice if they didn't pay out severance to avoid it."
The reason for the layoffs (imho) is because companies are shipping dev jobs overseas. The more you make hiring US employees costs go up, the more it makes sense to hire from India, Mexico, etc...
 
1_rick said:
Hmmmm, just throwing this out there, not really advocating for it, but imagine a law saying "no bonuses for one calendar year for any execs in a company that has layoffs large enough they would have to issue a WARN Act notice if they didn't pay out severance to avoid it."
Relying on politicians making laws against corporations that pay them to make the laws to favor them isn't going to happen. Super PAC's were a legal way the politicians themselves voted in favor of, in getting money from corporations and hiding the amounts for campaign funding. There really isn't anything short of a bloody revolution that will change things, maybe everything collapsing on itself, and I really don't care. I'm just here for the show.
 
1_rick said:
Hmmmm, just throwing this out there, not really advocating for it, but imagine a law saying "no bonuses for one calendar year for any execs in a company that has layoffs large enough they would have to issue a WARN Act notice if they didn't pay out severance to avoid it."
The consequence of something like that sound terrible, layoff is something people hate to do, if it is considered the good thing to do (i.e. stock market respond well to it) creating some reason to do them is not a bad idea.

There seem to be an innequation of what would cost for the next 5,10 years 1000 AMD employees and the type of bonus high AMD exec get in a year, specially in cash. Lisa SU total cash comp last year with bonus was 2.6 millions, stockholder pay here via the dilution of their stock an other 27 millions but that not out of the company cash flow or treasury, we are talking a 5000-10,000 millions decision on the other side.

AMD president total cash comp was 1.6 millions (682k in bonus), one of the CFO got 0 in bonus cash wise, made 250k in cash. Everything is fungible and not dilution stock could help AMD finance itself instead of loan and something I would imagine, but even if you add all the dilution of stock of high AMD exec, it is not close to the type of money a company need for 1,000 employees, one cannot pay for the other like that.


1.1.2.3.5... said:
The reason for the layoffs (imho) is because companies are shipping dev jobs overseas. The more you make hiring US employees costs go up, the more it makes sense to hire from India, Mexico, etc...
Is it not an correction for an overhiring during their sector explosion in late 2020-2021-2022, the covid condition that made the business explode not keeping up ?

AMD here as example had more than doubled its workforce from 2019 and now, a google for example:

google-employees-number-1.png


That 2021->2022 jumb being an overshoot and the layoff of 2023 a correction, sound sensible, maybe they rely more on external contract than their employees (oversea google employee would still be google employees, same for AMD)
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
Is it not an correction for an overhiring during their sector explosion in late 2020-2021-2022, the covid condition that made the business explode not keeping up ?
Yeah, this is what conventional wisdom has been saying for a year or two now, that the reckoning would come in tech, as many of the companies beefed up significantly to meet pandemic needs, and will have to cut back after that surge in demand is up.

People stopped spending on services, and spent almost exclusively on things there for a couple of years. Upgrading PC's was among them for many. That and remote work tech demand was high, both driving work for cloud/software type of companies and hardware companies.

Eventually that high was going to have to end. It was only a matter of time. Most people and/or organizations don't upgrade their PC's more than once every few years, and with all the personal and business acquisitions that happened during the pandemic years, there is going to be a lull for a little while, until people feel the need to upgrade again.

I last upgraded my CPU/Motherboard/RAM in 2019 when I got my Threadripper 3960x, and I am feeling like I am due now, and might jump on the 9800x3d bandwagon soon. But I am an enthusiast, and I probably upgrade more often than the average person. But still, lets use 5 years as an example. I bet we will see a slowly diminishing cyclical pattern in hardware demand for at least a few cycles, as all those who upgraded in 2020-2022 come due for upgrades in 2025-2027, and then again in 2030-2032, etc.

Of course it won't be perfectly cyclical, as people decided to upgrade at different times, some more antsy to get the latest and greatest (gamers/enthusiasts) and some who don't give a shit until their emails take 10 minutes to load (grandmas). That's why I said diminishing. As time goes on the pattern will likely become weaker and weaker until it becomes indistinguishable again, after a few cycles.
 
longblock454 said:
Hope they spared the ROCm group, more is needed here.
I expect they are going to kill ROCm and replace it, they bought a lot of AI startups all who had their own software going and it was further along with better compatibility.

I wouldn’t be surprised that when UDNA launches it has a different software platform to go along with it.
 
AMD (like Intel) is now questioning the purpose of its own graphics card business. A complete withdrawal from the graphics sector is of course not possible for either chip developer, because integrated graphics solutions and (only in the case of AMD) game console SoCs also depend on this development.

But both chip developers could still try to limit the costs of this segment more because of the expected poor success - and then only take what nVidia drops from the table for real graphics cards and mobile graphics solutions.

A complete withdrawal from the market for desktop graphics cards is very unlikely, at least for AMD, because the necessary further development in favor of iGPUs and console SoCs can always be used to make decent desktop graphics cards.

But if the penny-pinchers in both companies prevail, a future could loom in which AMD & Intel only participate half-heartedly in the graphics card market (or perhaps Intel no longer participates at all) .

https://m-3dcenter-org.translate.go...2024?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
 
Marees said:
AMD (like Intel) is now questioning the purpose of its own graphics card business. A complete withdrawal from the graphics sector is of course not possible for either chip developer, because integrated graphics solutions and (only in the case of AMD) game console SoCs also depend on this development.

But both chip developers could still try to limit the costs of this segment more because of the expected poor success - and then only take what nVidia drops from the table for real graphics cards and mobile graphics solutions.

A complete withdrawal from the market for desktop graphics cards is very unlikely, at least for AMD, because the necessary further development in favor of iGPUs and console SoCs can always be used to make decent desktop graphics cards.

But if the penny-pinchers in both companies prevail, a future could loom in which AMD & Intel only participate half-heartedly in the graphics card market (or perhaps Intel no longer participates at all) .

https://m-3dcenter-org.translate.go...2024?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
GPUs in the datacenter isn't going anywhere, call them what you will but the calculations they can do have large business applications not just AI.
GPU like accelerators sell more now than CPUs themselves do because they are far more energy efficient when it comes to large calculations, so let the CPU handle the mundane day to day and use the accelerators to handle the specialized tasks.
Neither AMD nor Intel can afford to give that market up because x86 importance in the datacenter is decreasing, and they need to get their products out there and mature so they can fight for second.
 
LukeTbk said:
That 1,000 or so employee....

Last year, fiscal 2022 AMD big executive cash bonus looked like this:
https://ir.amd.com/sec-filings/content/0000002488-23-000040/amd-20230214.htm?form=MG0AV3

A bit over 2 millions, with about what 10 millions in stock options ? What will it be this year if the stock value say the same at it was beginning of the year...

1,000 employee if most are full time total compensation, tax they have to pay on salary, medical, pension, stock bonus, building space, can it be a lot under the billion a year ?

AMD according to this:
https://ir.amd.com/sec-filings/content/0001193125-23-088137/0001193125-23-088137.pdf?form=MG0AV3

Gained 10,000 employee (out of a total of 25,000) in the year 2022 alone, via acquisition (Xilinx for example was completed, Pensando and since, silo.AI, zt system last summer, Nod, mipsology, maybe some of those AI-cloud business had overlapping product) and hiring. An overshoot or possible synergy going on could make sense here, that was giant fast increase (like many silicon company during 2021-2022, that feel they can-should scale back, with AMD latest margin result maybe need to)

AMD head count graph over the years look like this:
View attachment 691574

No firing round after something like that would be quite special.
Apparently, you missed the joke and I forgot the /s. Mea culpa. However, in hindsight, I think we segued the thread conversation into the toilet.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, this is what conventional wisdom has been saying for a year or two now, that the reckoning would come in tech, as many of the companies beefed up significantly to meet pandemic needs, and will have to cut back after that surge in demand is up
Which conventional wisdom? The same ones that consistently get it completely wrong? The conventional wisdom was inflation is transitory too.

Nope. I will stick to the empirically supported macroeconomic theories and to hell with nonsense Keynesian etc etc theories that demonstrably do not work. (if they did we would have no issues).

Inflation is caused by increasing the money supply and companies will and do ship jobs to cheaper labor. This "should" be the conventional wisdom, because it actually makes sense. Saying otherwise requires an actual argument that is empirically supported, and so far (like all the current conventional wisdom) is lacking.
 
