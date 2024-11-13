AMD reduces workforce by 4% — cuts 1000 jobs

Zarathustra[H] said: I mean, the sole purpose of any business existing is to make money for its owners.



They are not hobbies or charities. They exist because someone wants to make money, and those who want to make money paid for the business to exist, so they call the shots.



This is neither difficult to comprehend, absurd or wrong in any way. It's simple property rights.



If someone wants to create a not-for-profit CPU or GPU manufacturer, there is nothing stopping them, but I am not aware of anyone doing this.



The only reason Intel, AMD, Nvidia, or anyone else in the industry exist at all is so that they can extract as much money from customers and possible, and place it in the pockets of their investors. This is true for any business.



A business is all about its owners. It has nothing to do with its employees. They are just resources to be used to make more money, and if that isn't working out, then the business needs to shed them. Same with customers. They are just a profit center.



I don't understand why people ever expect more out of any business than this. That is literally all there is to business in general. Make the most money possible for those in charge at the expense of everything and everyone else.



I don't think that's usually what's in question. What people don't like is being hired by a company, being told they want them to stay in the company long-term, do a good job and make the company money, but then get laid off when business is doing well. Then, the company says to the public that the fiscal quarter didn't meet expectations so they're laying off people, and then give themselves Holiday bonuses. Being two-faced liars is what people hate. If they straight up said they just wanted to give themselves bonuses and were laying people off, they would be respected by their honesty, but still hated for their practice. They need to keep up a good public profile so people would still want to work for them when they need to grow their workforce.People in upper and mid management aren't smart. Upper management manages money and assets. Middle management manages personnel. That's it. I've told people in middle and upper management about stupid decisions they're making, and they still made them. One company went under because of it, and another company lost millions of dollars (basically laid off the lead developer without training a replacement, then had to hire him back for 6 months as a consultant to do exactly that, but at $300K/month instead of $150K/year). I was a Lead QA Engineer at that time (they didn't want to make me a manager, but performed manager duties), and they wanted me to train the existing QA testers how to do my job. I told them sure, but if they don't get a pay raise for what they end up learning, they'll end up leaving. I trained 5 QA personnel to do what I did. They all made less than $50K/year. After I trained them (only took 3 months), they all left and were making just as much as me (about $100K/year). They hired new QA testers and a QA Manager that didn't know automation, and I ended up leaving to find a better job. They ended up getting bought out by another company and everyone was laid off a couple months after the transition.