AMD Readies 16-Core Ryzen 9000X3D CPU with 192 MB L3 Cache and 200 W TDP

"If these claims prove accurate, AMD may finally have solved the economic puzzle of dual-X3D production. Until now, the company's top-end 16-core models have paired a single 3D V-Cache chiplet with a standard CCD. The new dual-stacked design removes that compromise and promises consistently high cache bandwidth across multithreaded workloads. If launched, these chips would reinforce AMD's gaming performance crown and finally bring true dual-X3D dies to the mainstream desktop arena."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339579/...u-with-192-mb-l3-cache-and-200-w-tdp#comments
 
I doubt that this is doing anything for gaming performance, assuming that the few cores that games use are scheduled correctly by the OS on a 9950x3d.

For some scientific workloads - bring it on.
 
