Excited?

"RDNA2 is an important launch for AMD as it's the company's first graphics architecture that meets the DirectX 12 Ultimate logo requirements, which include real-time ray-tracing capability leveraging DXR, variable rate shading, mesh shaders, and sampler feedback. AMD and NVIDIA will be debuting their graphics cards close to the release of CD Projekt's "Cyberpunk 2077," which is emerging as the year's most hotly anticipated game."

https://www.techpowerup.com/267474/amd-rdna2-based-radeon-rx-graphics-cards-launching-this-september
 
Can't say I am excited yet. Will care more when we see some benchmarks and the price points.
 
These cards have been over hyped for me already, AMD’s been talking them up for what seems like a solid year. I’m done caring about them until AMD actually launches them and unless they are phenomenal cards probably won’t overly care about them then either.
 
