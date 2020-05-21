erek
Excited?
"RDNA2 is an important launch for AMD as it's the company's first graphics architecture that meets the DirectX 12 Ultimate logo requirements, which include real-time ray-tracing capability leveraging DXR, variable rate shading, mesh shaders, and sampler feedback. AMD and NVIDIA will be debuting their graphics cards close to the release of CD Projekt's "Cyberpunk 2077," which is emerging as the year's most hotly anticipated game."
https://www.techpowerup.com/267474/amd-rdna2-based-radeon-rx-graphics-cards-launching-this-september
