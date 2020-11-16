AMD RDNA™ 2 "Hangar 21" Technology Demo [UPDATED0

R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
436
Meeho said:
It's shiny and reflective.
Click to expand...
i got you fam

 
Z

ZeroBarrier

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
279
GNUse_the_force said:
..quick someone with a degree post about how this demo is misogynistic & degrading to women.
Click to expand...
Funny enough, we might as well not since this demo is still AMD's best. The hanger demo looks like it was designed by a 12 year old with a MGS/ninja fetish.

Edit: This was an NV demo as mentioned by golden tiger down below.
 
Last edited:
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,190
I mean...we know what RT does already, is this necessary? Plus a trailer for a tech demo is lulz.
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,725
GoldenTiger said:
Isn't that the nvidia dawn demo?
Click to expand...

thatsthejoke.gif

It was actually the "new Dawn" not the original one.

I didn't realize that NVIDIA had actually taken the demos down after all this time. I don't even know if some of them would run on modern systems tbh. Dawn and Nalu (the Mermaid) were extremely impressive for the time, and obviously designed with a particular audience in mind.

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/09/27/rip-dawn-nvidia-removes-its-sexiest-tech-demos/

Anyways, having a trailer for a demo is weird. Why not just post a video of it? And why post the demo for your new cards and then limit the stream quality 1080p60 with obvious compression artifacts?

Three days away? Why not just drop it now?

Marketing is weird.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
6,427
Looks decent, I really hope AMD releases a real-time executable.

Also, there was nothing better than Nvidia Dawn with the nude patch.
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,351
Well, I think I can piece together on why we don't see a Ruby demo any longer. After doing some research, Nvidia got rid of Navi & its demo because it was deemed "Sexist". I can only assume that AMD followed suit. Prove me wrong AMD!!!


What a joke...
 
R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
436
I kinda want 3 minutes of my life back. RT, at least so far, isn't a huge upgrade over current implentations and it comes at a huge cost in framerate.

But hey you get to see your reflection in everything, so thats cool i guess
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
50,937
Rev. Night said:
I kinda want 3 minutes of my life back. RT, at least so far, isn't a huge upgrade over current implentations and it comes at a huge cost in framerate.

But hey you get to see your reflection in everything, so thats cool i guess
Click to expand...
Shawdowing and light casting was excellent. Reflections are lost of me for the most part, dunno why. Anticlimactic ending for sure. Meh.
 
R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
436
Yes, the lights and shadows were decent, but why didn't the demo make better use of them? Like do a reimagining of Splinter Cell from 2002.
 
Halon

Halon

Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
548
Rev. Night said:
I kinda want 3 minutes of my life back. RT, at least so far, isn't a huge upgrade over current implentations and it comes at a huge cost in framerate.

But hey you get to see your reflection in everything, so thats cool i guess
Click to expand...
In the long run it'll mean more realistic lighting than the intersecting hodgepodge of dynamic and baked lights and SSAO and shadowmaps and other solutions that developers have to wrangle now. Unfortunately it'll take a while to get to the point where anybody can expect it to cover all those bases, never mind full path tracing. So, for now, reflections, radiosity, and subtler improvements are what will be offered.
 
MaZa

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
3,069
Well... that was boring. And this is coming from a person who loves both Scifi and Ninja stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top