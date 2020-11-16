AMD RDNA™ 2 "Hangar 21" Technology Demo [UPDATED0

FrgMstr
It's shiny and reflective.
It's a demo of a demo
Hehe, yah, that is funny as hell. At least I am not alone.
i got you fam
Funny enough, we might as well not since this demo is still AMD's best. The hanger demo looks like it was designed by a 12 year old with a MGS/ninja fetish...quick someone with a degree post about how this demo is misogynistic & degrading to women.
No shame, just pointing it out. You do you!
Wow, I think you're right. I had forgotten that NV was the one that made this demo. Thanks for correcting me.
Isn't that the nvidia dawn demo?
It's also irony because, as I recall, that Dawn demo debuted for the geforce 5800. Then someone at ATI got it running on a radeon 9800xt and it ran even better.
2013 Ruby looks better than AMD's latest demos...And let's not forget this demo from 2008, still holds up.
Shawdowing and light casting was excellent. Reflections are lost of me for the most part, dunno why. Anticlimactic ending for sure. Meh.
But hey you get to see your reflection in everything, so thats cool i guess
In the long run it'll mean more realistic lighting than the intersecting hodgepodge of dynamic and baked lights and SSAO and shadowmaps and other solutions that developers have to wrangle now. Unfortunately it'll take a while to get to the point where anybody can expect it to cover all those bases, never mind full path tracing. So, for now, reflections, radiosity, and subtler improvements are what will be offered.
But hey you get to see your reflection in everything, so thats cool i guess