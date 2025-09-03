AMD RDNA 5 “Radeon” GPUs Are Codenamed After Transformers: Alpha Trion, Ultra Magnus & Orion Pax

erek
"AMD seems to be naming its next-gen Radeon GPUs based on the RDNA 5 graphics architecture after Transformers.
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-rdna-5-rad...nsformers-alpha-trion-ultra-magnus-orion-pax/
Autobots Roll Out! AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 5 "Radeon" Gaming GPUs Are Reportedly Named After TransformersAccording to Kepler_L2, it looks like AMD's next-generation Radeon GPUs featuring the upcoming RDNA 5 architecture will be codenamed after transformers, which is an interesting choice. Previously, AMD has named its gaming GPUs after various aquatic animals, such as fish, while the data center lineup has gone with naming schemes after stars. We didn't get to learn any interesting codenames for the RDNA 4 GPU family, but it looks like AMD has new internal codenames for RDNA 5."
