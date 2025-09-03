  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD RDNA 5 “Radeon” GPUs Are Codenamed After Transformers: Alpha Trion, Ultra Magnus & Orion Pax

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,321
"AMD seems to be naming its next-gen Radeon GPUs based on the RDNA 5 graphics architecture after Transformers.

Autobots Roll Out! AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 5 "Radeon" Gaming GPUs Are Reportedly Named After Transformers​

According to Kepler_L2, it looks like AMD's next-generation Radeon GPUs featuring the upcoming RDNA 5 architecture will be codenamed after transformers, which is an interesting choice. Previously, AMD has named its gaming GPUs after various aquatic animals, such as fish, while the data center lineup has gone with naming schemes after stars. We didn't get to learn any interesting codenames for the RDNA 4 GPU family, but it looks like AMD has new internal codenames for RDNA 5."

1756916347514.png


Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-rdna-5-rad...nsformers-alpha-trion-ultra-magnus-orion-pax/
 
Marees said:
Who / what is Canis ?
AT can be transformer because RDNA chiplets can transform & attach to APUs etc.

Magnus can also be a Roman coliseum

Orion & Canis can also be interpreted as constellations

To the west of Orion and standing upright is his perennially faithful hunting companion, Canis Major, the Great Dog. Sirius, the brightest star in the sky as seen from both hemispheres, marks the head of the dog and the star Wezen marks his hind quarters.​

https://astronomyforchange.org/orion-celestial-centurion-faithful-companions/
 
erek said:
i think it's an Autobot Transformer, but not sure
The Predacons, upset with the Decepticon leadership, fled to the planet Canis Tor, where their society quickly fell to ruin, and they were on the verge of reverting to cannibalism when Starscream "rescued" them and recruited them to hunt Megatron.

Aside from that, I don't know of any other "Canis" within the Transformers universe.

All I can think of right now, though. Classic.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sg0D1PpgCXs
 
