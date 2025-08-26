  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD RDNA 4 GPU Architecture at Hot Chips 2025

“RDNA 4 also makes some updates to the shader engine with dynamic register allocations.

RT tends to eat up a lot of registers, but not during all stages of RT execution. Traversal uses relatively few registers, for example.

RDNA 3 would allocate registers based on the worst case scenario. RDNA 4, on the other hand, can allocate registers dynamically, allowing only the needed registers to be used, and then released once they’re no longer needed.

In practice, this has allowed AMD to increase the number of waves in flight versus RDNA 3, by squeezing in another wave to the freed-up registers.”

Source: https://www.servethehome.com/amd-rdna-4-gpu-architecture-at-hot-chips-2025/
 
