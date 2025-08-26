erek
“RDNA 4 also makes some updates to the shader engine with dynamic register allocations.
RT tends to eat up a lot of registers, but not during all stages of RT execution. Traversal uses relatively few registers, for example.
RDNA 3 would allocate registers based on the worst case scenario. RDNA 4, on the other hand, can allocate registers dynamically, allowing only the needed registers to be used, and then released once they’re no longer needed.
In practice, this has allowed AMD to increase the number of waves in flight versus RDNA 3, by squeezing in another wave to the freed-up registers.”
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/amd-rdna-4-gpu-architecture-at-hot-chips-2025/
