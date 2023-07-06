AMD Raid expand volume 3 x NVMe (7700x / x670e / RAIDExpert2)

ThirdLeft152

Jan 31, 2008
So all,

I'm having an issue expanding a newly built raid 0 volume (3 x 500GB M.2 NVMe drives) which I placed a Windows system image from the original 1 TB m.2 NVMe drive.

I am running across a problem where I am unable to expand the main partition (C) as there is a Windows recovery partition between it and the remaining unallocated (~474GB).

I thought ok in the past GParted was perfect for this, but I'm not sure that there are any actual Linux drivers for the AMD-RAID DID for Linux.

Any solutions anyone can think of? I'd hate to rebuild my installation and lose my configuration and would love to have the additional 474GB for my C drive.

Thanks all for any suggestions,

TL
 
