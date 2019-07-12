AMD Radeon VII reaches ‘end of life’?

I think we already knew this even before Radeon 7 was announced.



There were many rumors that Mi50 (vega on 7nm) was just a quick "stop-gap" product fill, because Navi was delayed (bcz of a respin). And now seeing Navi trade blows with Radeon 7 and outright beating Vega 7 nanometer in many games...



The outgoing AMD exec nearly confirmed as much. That Vega on 7nm was never meant for gaming and the Mi50 laser job was all that was needed to hold off their competitor at the high end. Navi is here and once the drivers get sorted, the 5700 Series will get better and better than the Radeon VII in newer/modern game titles. So it makes sense that the Radeon VII is going EOL soon. That also means that big-navi is on it's way, rumored to be 5 months behind 5700 series release.



I think the Navi on AIO cooling is going to kick the $699 Radeon 7's azz. And that is why we have not seen any AIO Navi reviews yet, because AMD is trying to let down those R7 buyers softly.





RIP Radeon VII (aka Radeon 7) (aka Radeon Vega II)