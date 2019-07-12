AMD Radeon VII reaches ‘end of life’?

fightingfi
Was reading your profile, regarding your VII's...do they have the crossfire toggle in the Radeon setting or has it been taken out? Thx.VII is a grest card for work, and a great card for gaming if it is watercooled. I don't know what AMD was thinking with the HSF design. There is no reason it should not have cooled the car better without the fans running super high to get max gaming performance.
That said, they are super fast cards at 2050-2100Mhz and 1150-1200Mhz HBM. IF you are gaming at 4k and want FreeSync (especially via HDMI) this is the best way to go.
I game at 1440P 120Hz on my 65" Samsung with FreeSync so I picked up a Navi 5700xt AV ED that is going under water at the end of the month when EK ships their blocks. I fully expect the card to stay at 1950Mhz or even higher doing gaming, which combined with a memory OC is going to make it even better!
It's a hard choice, but given that the VIIs are going to stop being sold, the resale market for them is going to climb nicely. The 16GB of HBM2 and that FP64 performance is EXTREMELY DESIRABLE to prosumers.
Reborn for a more suitable role:The VII was a boutique product from the start. It had nowhere to fit in.