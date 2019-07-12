AMD Radeon VII reaches ‘end of life’?

I think the VII could be a really good card with custom AIB coolers and/or hybrid as the default.
 
card really only existed because nvidia allowed it to exist with their stupid high prices on the 2080 when they launched it.. still a good budget card per say for semi-pro users that can actually use the 16GB of vram but yeah the 5700XT pretty much ended that cards usefulness for gaming.
 
I think we already knew this even before Radeon 7 was announced.

There were many rumors that Mi50 (vega on 7nm) was just a quick "stop-gap" product fill, because Navi was delayed (bcz of a respin). And now seeing Navi trade blows with Radeon 7 and outright beating Vega 7 nanometer in many games...

The outgoing AMD exec nearly confirmed as much. That Vega on 7nm was never meant for gaming and the Mi50 laser job was all that was needed to hold off their competitor at the high end. Navi is here and once the drivers get sorted, the 5700 Series will get better and better than the Radeon VII in newer/modern game titles. So it makes sense that the Radeon VII is going EOL soon. That also means that big-navi is on it's way, rumored to be 5 months behind 5700 series release.

I think the Navi on AIO cooling is going to kick the $699 Radeon 7's azz. And that is why we have not seen any AIO Navi reviews yet, because AMD is trying to let down those R7 buyers softly.


RIP Radeon VII (aka Radeon 7) (aka Radeon Vega II)
 
Figured it would have a short life.

Here is hoping for a 5800XT or 5900XT in the next year!
 
Everybody sort of guessed it was a stop gap for navi , being that navi is within 5-10% of it performance wise and likely costs less than 1/2 to make.

Bye vii.
 
I wouldn't be surprised if next year = 5900 and XT variant. But hey it was a fun card to play with until then. I don't regret buying mine, even if it's just sitting in my backup righy now (Zotac AMP EXT 2080ti in my main rig).
 
VII is a grest card for work, and a great card for gaming if it is watercooled. I don't know what AMD was thinking with the HSF design. There is no reason it should not have cooled the car better without the fans running super high to get max gaming performance.

That said, they are super fast cards at 2050-2100Mhz and 1150-1200Mhz HBM. IF you are gaming at 4k and want FreeSync (especially via HDMI) this is the best way to go.


I game at 1440P 120Hz on my 65" Samsung with FreeSync so I picked up a Navi 5700xt AV ED that is going under water at the end of the month when EK ships their blocks. I fully expect the card to stay at 1950Mhz or even higher doing gaming, which combined with a memory OC is going to make it even better!


It's a hard choice, but given that the VIIs are going to stop being sold, the resale market for them is going to climb nicely. The 16GB of HBM2 and that FP64 performance is EXTREMELY DESIRABLE to prosumers.
 
Makes sense. It always seemed like a special edition kind of product.

The 5700 XT isn't quite as powerful (especially at 4K) but it comes close enough for the price.

Also, from all we heard they were probably losing money on each VII sold so it makes sense financially.
 
ccityinstaller said:
VII is a grest card for work, and a great card for gaming if it is watercooled. I don't know what AMD was thinking with the HSF design. There is no reason it should not have cooled the car better without the fans running super high to get max gaming performance.

That said, they are super fast cards at 2050-2100Mhz and 1150-1200Mhz HBM. IF you are gaming at 4k and want FreeSync (especially via HDMI) this is the best way to go.


I game at 1440P 120Hz on my 65" Samsung with FreeSync so I picked up a Navi 5700xt AV ED that is going under water at the end of the month when EK ships their blocks. I fully expect the card to stay at 1950Mhz or even higher doing gaming, which combined with a memory OC is going to make it even better!


It's a hard choice, but given that the VIIs are going to stop being sold, the resale market for them is going to climb nicely. The 16GB of HBM2 and that FP64 performance is EXTREMELY DESIRABLE to prosumers.
Was reading your profile, regarding your VII's...do they have the crossfire toggle in the Radeon setting or has it been taken out? Thx.
 
The Cobra said:
Was reading your profile, regarding your VII's...do they have the crossfire toggle in the Radeon setting or has it been taken out? Thx.
I no longer own a pair, just the one I have for sale, but with the early 19.1 it was indeed there...was also there in the last 18.x IIRC.
 
The VII was a boutique product from the start. It had nowhere to fit in.
 
