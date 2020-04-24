AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT Models 14Gbps

All 12Gbps card that can be flashed to 14Gbps officially supported by AMD.

"A list of Radeon RX 5600 XT models available with 14 Gbps video memory speed is below.

Updated Radeon RX 5600 XT models from several manufacturers are now available for purchase from leading etailers/retailers. Other models can be updated by following the instructions on the manufacturer websites listed below.

This list will be updated as more models are added and further instructions become available."

https://www.amd.com/en/graphics/amd-radeon-rx-5600-xt-14gps-models
 
Msi is not on this list, so they must have not qualified their cards yet.
 
