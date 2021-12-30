AMD Radeon Super Resolution is FSR but for all games

According to our information, RSR is based on FSR 1.0 algorithm and will work through the Radeon software driver.

The technology will therefore overcome the biggest issue of proprietary super-resolution technologies, which is a requirement to be implemented in a specific place in the graphics pipeline.

This is usually needed to prevent issues with user interfaces, which are usually rendered at native resolution.

In other words, RSR will not require game developer support but will work independently through a Radeon driver.