AMD Radeon Super Resolution is FSR but for all games

cybereality said: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-to-...lution-rsr-technology-that-works-in-all-games







This is amazing and what I've been saying forever. In January AMD owners will have FSR automatically in every game!



Though you can already do this with mods, it will be cool to have an official solution. This is amazing and what I've been saying forever. In January AMD owners will have FSR automatically in every game!Though you can already do this with mods, it will be cool to have an official solution. Click to expand...

I always wondered why they didn't do this from the start.It was made apparent how easy that could have been when the Lossless Scaling tool on Steam created an app to do it.(It works great, but you have to run the title in a borderless window for it to work, and when I did, that stopped FreeSync from working properly)This is how it should work.Still hoping they will release something that works similar to DLSS though, as the quality is just that much better.