AMD Radeon Super Resolution is FSR but for all games

cybereality

cybereality

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-to-...lution-rsr-technology-that-works-in-all-games

According to our information, RSR is based on FSR 1.0 algorithm and will work through the Radeon software driver.
The technology will therefore overcome the biggest issue of proprietary super-resolution technologies, which is a requirement to be implemented in a specific place in the graphics pipeline.
This is usually needed to prevent issues with user interfaces, which are usually rendered at native resolution.
In other words, RSR will not require game developer support but will work independently through a Radeon driver.
This is amazing and what I've been saying forever. In January AMD owners will have FSR automatically in every game!

Though you can already do this with mods, it will be cool to have an official solution.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

cybereality said:
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-to-...lution-rsr-technology-that-works-in-all-games



This is amazing and what I've been saying forever. In January AMD owners will have FSR automatically in every game!

Though you can already do this with mods, it will be cool to have an official solution.
I always wondered why they didn't do this from the start.

It was made apparent how easy that could have been when the Lossless Scaling tool on Steam created an app to do it.

(It works great, but you have to run the title in a borderless window for it to work, and when I did, that stopped FreeSync from working properly)

This is how it should work.

Still hoping they will release something that works similar to DLSS though, as the quality is just that much better.
 
