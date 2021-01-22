AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1

no name change yet but these add vulkan support for Quake 2 RTX, which is free on steam btw.Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 HighlightsSupport ForHitman 3™Up to 10% increase in performance in Hitman 3, @4K Ultra settings, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card versus the previous driver edition 20.12.1.RS-349Quake II™ RTXFixed IssuesThe recording and streaming overlay indicator may sometimes reset itself to the default position.Performance Metrics Overlay size may intermittently reset or may not match values that are set in Radeon Software after performing a task switch.The Radeon Software installer screen can sometimes display the incorrect release date of the Radeon Software version you are installing.Performance Metrics Overlay may flicker during video playback on displays with HDR enabled.Reflections in Grand Theft Auto V™ may fail to appear when ‘Reflection MSAA’ is enabled in the game settings.PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ session timer may continue in Radeon Software even after the game has been exited.DOOM Eternal™ may experience an application crash while gaming and having Steam™ overlay enabled.Recorded content from Radeon Software may appear cropped or recorded at an incorrect resolution on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.The Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T may experience display or corruption issues when set to 5120x1440@240hz.Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon™ Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 applications on RDNA graphics products.Some displays such as the Sceptre C series or Samsung™ Odyssey G9 series may experience an intermittent black screen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.Oculus Link users may experience intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.Known IssuesBrightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.Display flicker or corruption may be experienced when two displays are connected to Radeon RX Vega series graphics products with at least one display set to a high refresh rate.Metro Exodus™ may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon™ HD 7800 series graphics products.Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.DisclaimerTesting conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of Jan 15, 2021 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT, using a test system comprising of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU (3.7 GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, and Windows 10x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 versus the previous driver edition 20.12.1 on Hitman 3 @ 4K Ultra settings. Performance may vary. RS-349.