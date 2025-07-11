AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE Tested, Fills Gap Between RX 9060 XT and RX 9070

erek
"Testing by ComputerBase.de finds that despite its reduction in compute units and memory, the RX 9070 GRE is still a 1440p-class GPU, and a significant upgrade over the RX 9060 XT 16 GB and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB. Averaged across 13 game tests, at 1440p, the RX 9070 GRE tests 28.4% faster than RX 9060 XT 16 GB, 22% faster than RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB, and 11% faster than the previous-gen RX 7800 XT, and 5% faster than RTX 4070. The current-gen RTX 5070 is 9% faster, RX 9070 is 14% faster, and the current flagship RX 9070 XT is 29% faster. This makes the RX 9070 GRE an interesting SKU that's at the intersection of various price-performance combinations within the 1440p class. In the Chinese domestic market, the RX 9070 GRE is priced slightly higher than the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB, but lower than the RTX 5070, making it a good value proposition. Find more test results and insights in the source link below."
https://www.techpowerup.com/338860/...sted-fills-gap-between-rx-9060-xt-and-rx-9070
