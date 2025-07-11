  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE Tested, Fills Gap Between RX 9060 XT and RX 9070

"Testing by ComputerBase.de finds that despite its reduction in compute units and memory, the RX 9070 GRE is still a 1440p-class GPU, and a significant upgrade over the RX 9060 XT 16 GB and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB. Averaged across 13 game tests, at 1440p, the RX 9070 GRE tests 28.4% faster than RX 9060 XT 16 GB, 22% faster than RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB, and 11% faster than the previous-gen RX 7800 XT, and 5% faster than RTX 4070. The current-gen RTX 5070 is 9% faster, RX 9070 is 14% faster, and the current flagship RX 9070 XT is 29% faster. This makes the RX 9070 GRE an interesting SKU that's at the intersection of various price-performance combinations within the 1440p class. In the Chinese domestic market, the RX 9070 GRE is priced slightly higher than the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB, but lower than the RTX 5070, making it a good value proposition. Find more test results and insights in the source link below."

1752245891757.png

https://www.techpowerup.com/338860/...sted-fills-gap-between-rx-9060-xt-and-rx-9070
 
Interesting but more $500 12Gb cards are pushing it. Now if it slots in in the low 400 range maybe..
 
Lot of room in between the 9060xt and the 9070xt performance/price wise, 100% of the default die were unused yet, seem a non-brainer good one and if the 5070 start to be found at $550 (PNY at bestbuy that seem in stock right now), they would need to hit that $499.

With a 9050/9060 gre could end up a very nice line up.

It is not something that will make someone that bought a 7900GRE for $520 last Black Friday regret it, but we are past those days and at least could be actual small constant progress over best exceptional deal of not so long ago.
 
So:

9070xt slightly slower than 7900xtx
9070 slightly slower than 7900xt
9070 gre slightly slower than 7900 gre

???
 
This launched in china for $500

When there is a worldwide launch it should be closer to $400 (just like what happened with the 7900 gre)
 
9070xt slightly slower than 7900xtx
9070 slightly slower than 7900xt
9070 gre slightly slower than 7900 gre

Pure raster year, but fsr4 is easily twice as good as fsr3

Now they just need to get more games support
 
They're doing the Nvidia thing where the lower performing card has more VRAM, because that makes sense.

Seriously, if the card doesn't have at least 16GB VRAM at this point, I'm not interested, especially considering what they expect me to pay.
 
