AMD Radeon RX 9070 Can be Flashed with RX 9070 XT BIOS to Increase Power Limits and Clocks

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,790
“There are, however, some caveats. The most obvious one is that BIOS flashing is fraught with risks, and unless you have a card with dual-BIOS, you really need to know what you're doing. Secondly, BIOS flashing might only work between two cards that share a common board design. AMD board partners tend to use nearly identical board designs between the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, at least for the value segment SKUs.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/335141/...0-xt-bios-to-increase-power-limits-and-clocks
 
This is a cool concept, but my XFX Swift OC non-XT already boosts to 3 GHz and beyond while sipping power. Why mess with success?
 
