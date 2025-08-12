erek
“Averaged across 10 benchmarks at 1080p, the Radeon RX 9060 non-XT tests 19.8% faster than GeForce RTX 5050, and only ending up 2% slower than the GeForce RTX 5060. This puts the RX 9060 at a nominal price-performance advantage over the RTX 5050, which is 9% cheaper; but with a wider price-performance gap with the RTX 5060, which is 9% faster. There is some bad news, though—Technosaurus reports that for now the RX 9060 is being sold only to OEMs and systems integrators, the card is now available in the DIY retail channel. The RX 9060 comes with an identical core-configuration to the RX 9060 XT 8 GB, enabling all 32 CU present on the "Navi 44" silicon, but at lower clock speeds and total board power; and limits on overclocking.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339841/amd-radeon-rx-9060-non-xt-smokes-geforce-rtx-5050
