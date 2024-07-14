AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT drops to $620

Marees said: Wrt AI, RDNA 4 is supposed to have double the tops of RDNA 3, otherwise the same architecture (except for improved RT ofc)



So FSR 4 should run on RDNA 3 also but slower, imo. (If AMD enables FSR 4 on RDNA 3 at launch)



The real Tensor cores (for matrix multiplication) should be available on RDNA 5 / UDNA, I think Click to expand...

It's possible if RDNA 5 is where they merge RDNA and CDMA then it would make sense that AMDs matrix cores would end up in RDNA.AMD isn't into Googles Tensors.... Nvidia themselves have been pushing their software toward GEMM (Generalized Matrix Multiplication). Their Tensor cores at this point are much changed from the original Google designs. AMD I believe always saw they would be limiting. If RDNA gets some of the enhanced CDMA compute that would be one road, and probably the most logical one.My guess is this generation they are planning to implement their XDNA2 cores into RDNA. We know the PS5 pro has some version of it. Strix Point and Strix Halo for sure have XDNA2 cores. If they can push XDNA2 into a APU they for sure could add the same bits to RDNA3. I suspect that is what they are going to do. Which does make the whole UDNA thing down the road a bit confusing to me to be honest. I think it still makes sense to have R and CDMA separate, guess we'll see.