AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT drops to $620

Last edited:
That's pretty tempting - my 3080 is starting to get long in the tooth.
 
Got an openbox from MC like 6 months ago for this price to replace a 2080ti. It's 'fine' but I wish I would have dropped the extra cash on a 4070S Ti or 4080S.
 
Been using a 7900xt a few months. Dollar for dollar it’s best anything team green has to offer. This is a good deal, especially since AMD won’t be competing at the high end next round. You will likely see 7900xt performance with better efficiency, but you won’t be getting something way more powerful than this from team red.
 
Bankie said:
Got an openbox from MC like 6 months ago for this price to replace a 2080ti. It's 'fine' but I wish I would have dropped the extra cash on a 4070S Ti or 4080S.
Isn’t raster performance better from a 7900xt than a 4070ti?
 
Dudhunter said:
Isn’t raster performance better from a 7900xt than a 4070ti?
Not much for the 4070ti super about the same (assuming that what a 4070S Ti, talk of extra cash point to that one), nvidia naming sku is a lot of verbage there.
 
SeymourGore said:
That's pretty tempting - my 3080 is starting to get long in the tooth.
I'm still good with my 12GB 3080 for a while, I think. I'm at 3440x1440 UW for now too, which I'll likely replace my monitor with a 4K OLED soon and then decide what to replace my GPU with afterwards.

What's this 7900XT comparable to with RT effects enabled? I'm guessing around a 4070 or 3080ti. But I haven't really been comparing GPUs recently.
 
T4rd said:
What's this 7900XT comparable to with RT effects enabled? I'm guessing around a 4070 or 3080ti. But I haven't really been comparing GPUs recently.
This will really depend on the RT strategy used, on Ubisoft Snowdrop it is between a 3090-4070ti.

On a Nvidia pathtracing heavy game (Alan wake 2 pathtracing on) you are a bit below a 4070, on a black myth pathtracing on, it cannot really run it above 10 fps.

This can give some idea, but because there is many RT solution (snowdrop, Unreal-Lumen, and many level of effect (shadow, reflection, "pathtracing" etc...) there is not much of a clear answer:
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-super-founders-edition/35.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/star-wars-outlaws-fps-performance-benchmark/5.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/black-myth-wukong-fps-performance-benchmark/5.html

BlackMyth (software Lumen RT): 4070 super
Cyberpunk: below 3080
Hogwart legacy: around a 3080
Ratchet and clank: lower than a 3080
Spiderman: a 3090 ti-4070tisuper
Far Cry 6: 4080 level

The unreal lumen and snowdrop one could be particularly important because you cannot turn RT off, black myth and outlaws are 2 such game, also:
https://techpowerup.com/review/senuas-saga-hellblade-2-benchmark/5.html
Around a 4070ti-4070ti super, which is not bad at all, game made with console first in mind will tend to run well.
 
Lol, I was about to tag you too post your Techpowerup charts when I posted that too, but I couldn't remember the name of that site. Thanks! 😁
 
Raster between most cards within similar price brackets is usually pretty similar IMO. The issue comes when you do want to use RT, or need to use upscaling and are stuck with FSR2, or you decide that you want to play with AI and see that it's not out of the box like it would be with an NV card and requires a bunch of workarounds and sketchy GIT packages. I mean it's not an awful card by any means but $650 is still a good chunk of change and if I could do it over again I'd gladly drop the extra cash to get a card that doesn't feel like it's lacking in so many areas. It kind of feels like when you get a good deal on a new car and then after the initial excitement wears down you start to notice the 'poverty plates' all over the cabin.
 
The gap between a $530 7900 gre and a $600 4070 super is indeed small, $70 is start to be good money.

And while the gap is small a $650-$680 7900xt and a $790 4070 ti super is small, the price gap is a good one, the $650 xt would fall in a no product price wise from Nvidia I think, 4070 super is close to that price but 20% slower card, they would need a good rebate on the 4070ti super to compete in raster by dollar.
 
Its going to drop some more yet. AMD saying "we are not going to compete at the high end" is them trying to help push their RDNA3 over supply.
I don't actually think they are going to have a 5090 killer or anything close... rumor however seems to be RDNA4 is not going to not have an * on RT performance. It is actually possible they handily best NV mid range GPUs in RT this coming gen.

The real concern I would have would be FSR. If the new AI powered FSR is locked to RDNA4... AMD might be right to hold off releasing RDNA4 till they move their over stock.
 
Wrt AI, RDNA 4 is supposed to have double the tops of RDNA 3, otherwise the same architecture (except for improved RT ofc)

So FSR 4 should run on RDNA 3 also but slower, imo. (If AMD enables FSR 4 on RDNA 3 at launch)

The real Tensor cores (for matrix multiplication) should be available on RDNA 5 / UDNA, I think
 
It's possible if RDNA 5 is where they merge RDNA and CDMA then it would make sense that AMDs matrix cores would end up in RDNA.

AMD isn't into Googles Tensors.... Nvidia themselves have been pushing their software toward GEMM (Generalized Matrix Multiplication). Their Tensor cores at this point are much changed from the original Google designs. AMD I believe always saw they would be limiting. If RDNA gets some of the enhanced CDMA compute that would be one road, and probably the most logical one.
https://gpuopen.com/learn/amd-lab-notes/amd-lab-notes-matrix-cores-readme/

My guess is this generation they are planning to implement their XDNA2 cores into RDNA. We know the PS5 pro has some version of it. Strix Point and Strix Halo for sure have XDNA2 cores. If they can push XDNA2 into a APU they for sure could add the same bits to RDNA3. I suspect that is what they are going to do. Which does make the whole UDNA thing down the road a bit confusing to me to be honest. I think it still makes sense to have R and CDMA separate, guess we'll see.
 
Yeah, I'm kinda leaning that way too. I haven't really come across anything that's brought it to its knees and I'm not finding myself interested in any near future titles that possibly could. I'm thinking holding off until closer to GTA VI or a new Witcher title is being released.
 
I bought a 7900GRE and did the OC/UV routine but wish I just kept using my A770 Intel now. Even though the 7900 is way faster I just don't see it much of the time. $525 shot to heck!
 
Just put together an EGPU for my Ally X with this card. It runs fantastic!

Still smoothing rough edges, but I can now play my Ally on my 4k TV with better than potato settings, my 3440x1440 runs at 60FPS ultra, and my 1080p projector gets destroyed.

Very pleased so far with the 7900xt - even with the performance loss it's still awesome.

Microcenter has them refurbished @ $530ish bucks.
 
