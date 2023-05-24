AMD Radeon RX 7600 to launch with $269/€299 MSRP

Radeon RX 7600 to launch at $269The company has now provided a new MSRP for its upcoming Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards. This is information was shared with the press and influencers yesterday, and we have confirmed it with several of them. Instead of what was originally communicated as $299 price, AMD has now settled on $269 and from what we quickly learned, for European gamers this means €299.
“The Radeon RX 7600 will now be available starting at an SEP of $269 USD, beginning on May 25.”
— AMD in an email
AMD Radeon RX 7600 non-XT is an upcoming Navi 33XL powered desktop GPU which is now confirmed to feature 2048 Stream Processors and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. This card will succeed RX 6600 RDNA2 GPU which launched $379. The card is said to be faster and cheaper, but will consume slightly more power.