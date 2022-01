According to the latest rumor coming from Chiphell's ' wjm47196 ' it is reported that AMD's RDNA 2 refresh is coming out in Q2 2022 and will feature a brand new branding, similar to the new mobile outings. There are two GPUs that are currently mentioned, that will be updated, and these include the AMD Navi 21 and Navi 22. Now we don't know exactly as to what extent these GPUs will get updated but it could be a minor one.