AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Spied Again In New Benchmark Leak Prior To This Week's Launch

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,009
"While the information that is slowly trickling out is interesting, it is hard to make direct comparisons of GPUs in CPU-bound games. The takeaway from the data, though, is that the AMD Radeon RX 6900XT is not significantly falling behind the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. If the AMD card were significantly behind, we would have a different story on our hands. Ultimately, the AOTS benchmarks do not show the GPUs' full power, so we will have to wait and see what other benchmarks come out in the following days for a fuller picture."
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-radeon-rx-6900-xt-aots-benchmark
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-radeon-rx-6900-xt-aots-benchmark