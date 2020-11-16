erek
"AMD has managed to avoid many of the design pitfalls of the RTX 30-series "Ampere" Founders Edition cards, such as the awkwardly located, and off-spec 12-pin power connector. You get a pair of industry-standard 8-pin PCIe inputs, located at the tail end, which should let those among you with a cable management OCD keep your pristine color-matched modular cables. The choice of a lateral cooling solution, though not new for AMD, is certainly welcome, as both these cards have to cope with board power upward of 200 W. The packaging we got both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 is, well, spartan, with no accessories or disks to speak of. Practically every AMD add-in-board (AIB) partner will be selling the reference design RX 6800 series cards, with their own packaging, accessories, and more importantly, their own product warranty terms.
Join us soon for the comprehensive reviews of the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, where we test not just performance, but also dive deep into the RDNA2 architecture powering them, and tell you whether AMD is back in the high-end GPU game."
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-radeon-rx-6800-and-rx-6800-xt-unboxing/
