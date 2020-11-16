AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT Unboxing

"AMD has managed to avoid many of the design pitfalls of the RTX 30-series "Ampere" Founders Edition cards, such as the awkwardly located, and off-spec 12-pin power connector. You get a pair of industry-standard 8-pin PCIe inputs, located at the tail end, which should let those among you with a cable management OCD keep your pristine color-matched modular cables. The choice of a lateral cooling solution, though not new for AMD, is certainly welcome, as both these cards have to cope with board power upward of 200 W. The packaging we got both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 is, well, spartan, with no accessories or disks to speak of. Practically every AMD add-in-board (AIB) partner will be selling the reference design RX 6800 series cards, with their own packaging, accessories, and more importantly, their own product warranty terms.

Join us soon for the comprehensive reviews of the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, where we test not just performance, but also dive deep into the RDNA2 architecture powering them, and tell you whether AMD is back in the high-end GPU game."

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-radeon-rx-6800-and-rx-6800-xt-unboxing/
 
tangoseal

2 days and I hope I can finally get a mother fuckn GPU for fuck sakes

Im going to Microcenter at 7am and waiting 2 hours and I hole I get a card for fuck sakes. 2 of the. If I can so at least a fellow [H] member can get one too

From hothardware:

".However, we're eager to share our results with you, so just sit tight and be patient, because it will definitely be worth the wait to see how the card stacks up to its competition."

Which means they are telling us the card is bad to the ass!
 
tangoseal said:
2 days and I hope I can finally get a mother fuckn GPU for fuck sakes

Im going to Microcenter at 7am and waiting 2 hours and I hole I get a card for fuck sakes. 2 of the. If I can so at least a fellow [H] member can get one too

From hothardware:

".However, we're eager to share our results with you, so just sit tight and be patient, because it will definitely be worth the wait to see how the card stacks up to its competition."

Which means they are telling us the card is bad to the ass!
tangoseal -- i've got a 3090 available if you're interested @ WTTF: Gigabyte Vision 3090+cash+shipping for 5950X
 
tangoseal said:
Nope but thanks 😊

I have my greasy palms lathered up for AMD. Im tired of nV shit in my box.

However, since we now know that the 6800xt can dirty dick the 3090 ill pay you 699 for the 3090. Because thats all it will be worth in 2 days.
:(

I hope you're not right, ive got over 3 grand tied up in 3090s right now :(

just ordered that used FE for MSP on here Friday, and have to off load the Gigabyte VISION 3090 :(
 
vegeta535

tangoseal said:
2 days and I hope I can finally get a mother fuckn GPU for fuck sakes

Im going to Microcenter at 7am and waiting 2 hours and I hole I get a card for fuck sakes. 2 of the. If I can so at least a fellow [H] member can get one too

From hothardware:

".However, we're eager to share our results with you, so just sit tight and be patient, because it will definitely be worth the wait to see how the card stacks up to its competition."

Which means they are telling us the card is bad to the ass!
You better make it 6am. At least that is what my MC says. People lining up every morning starting at 6.
 
Unboxing embargo’s are retarded. Wow look at this, it’s a GPU in a box, WOW please like and subscribe. (n)
 
vegeta535

-Strelok- said:
Unboxing embargo’s are retarded. Wow look at this, it’s a GPU in a box, WOW please like and subscribe. (n)
They got to make content. Honestly outside of reviews a lot of the videos are stupid from techtubers on recent time. Especially from the B tier reviewers like nitwit, Paul and jizztolittle. I don't even know how they make a living off youtube lol. In commiefornia none the less.
 
vegeta535 said:
They got to make content. Honestly outside of reviews a lot of the videos are stupid from techtubers on recent time. Especially from the B tier reviewers like nitwit, Paul and jizztolittle.
what about GN?
 
