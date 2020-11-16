AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT Unboxing

2 days and I hope I can finally get a mother fuckn GPU for fuck sakes



Im going to Microcenter at 7am and waiting 2 hours and I hole I get a card for fuck sakes. 2 of the. If I can so at least a fellow [H] member can get one too



From hothardware:



".However, we're eager to share our results with you, so just sit tight and be patient, because it will definitely be worth the wait to see how the card stacks up to its competition."



Which means they are telling us the card is bad to the ass!