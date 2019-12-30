AMD Radeon RX 5950 XT - Finally a 2080 Ti Killer

Why would AMD confirm a 2021 launch of a new platform at a tradeshow held less than 7 days into 2020? And do so before their competition has even announced their 2020 launch?



Honestly, I'm not sure why this is even posted on [H]. wccf seems to be using a bot to autonomously write blurbs for clicks and there should be a defacto ban on reposting their garbage. What's newsworthy about a "rumor" that AMD's next generation will be improved over their current generation? You know, I've got some super secret inside information that says Zen2's successor is going to be even better than Zen2. It's going to use an improved process node, it's going to have various different clock speeds, AMD will sell it with a few different core counts, and it will utilize one or more of the two available types of RAM. Now here are a couple of links to similar ruminations on nothing elsewhere on my site in order to manage SEO and keep suckers clicking.

