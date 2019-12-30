AMD Radeon RX 5950 XT - Finally a 2080 Ti Killer

Will it be enough to topple the impending RTX 3080 Ti series from the Green Team? "Optimized 7nm+ process node Enthusiast-grade desktop graphics card options Hardware-Level Ray Tracing Support A mix of GDDR6 and HBM2 graphics cards More power-efficient than First-Gen Navi GPUs Nothing else is stated, but from the looks of it, this could be a very powerful graphics card, marking AMD's proper return in the enthusiast high-end desktop GPU space. We also know for a fact that AMD is planning to introduce hardware-accelerated ray tracing as a primary featured of their next-generation RDNA powered GPUs. With that said, the information is based on a rumor so treat it with a grain of salt, but if it is true, then we might get to hear at least some form of confirmation from AMD at CES 2020 aside from the expected Radeon RX 5600 XT announcement." https://wccftech.com/amd-radeon-rx-navi-21-gpu-2x-performance-5700-xt-die-size-rumor/