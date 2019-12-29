AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT specs leak out: Navi taps slower GDDR6 memory

    Another hardcore leak!

    "As for performance, AMD's new Radeon RX 5600 XT should beat out NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 SUPER graphics cards according to early benchmarks -- but this is something I'd rather wait until it's in my hands and I can personally run it through my own benchmark suite.
    We shouldn't have much longer to wait, and should see AMD unveil the new Radeon RX 5600 XT at CES 2020 which is right around the corner in early January 2020."


    Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/6953....it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=tweaktown
     
