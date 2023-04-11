erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,953
Always liked the workstation aesthetics
“The Radeon Pro W7900 managed to score 135.3 in GPU score, putting it in line with the Radeon Pro W6900X in the same benchmark, which scored around 138. Of course, bear in mind that one was running on Mac Pro, while other was running on Windows 11 OS, so we'll wait to see the official specifications and reviews to get some better idea regarding the actual performance.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307073/amd-radeon-pro-w7900-workstation-graphics-card-spotted
“The Radeon Pro W7900 managed to score 135.3 in GPU score, putting it in line with the Radeon Pro W6900X in the same benchmark, which scored around 138. Of course, bear in mind that one was running on Mac Pro, while other was running on Windows 11 OS, so we'll wait to see the official specifications and reviews to get some better idea regarding the actual performance.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307073/amd-radeon-pro-w7900-workstation-graphics-card-spotted