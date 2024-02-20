AMD Radeon Noob Questions (esp Firefox + YouTube)

Nielo TM

Gawd
Aug 27, 2006
997
PC nerd by nature, but I haven't used an AMD GPU in over 10 years. Haven't had an all AMD PC for nearly 20 years. Things have drastically changed and I have questions.

Since upgrading to 7800XT, first thing I noticed was when I go to YouTube via Firefox, it doesn't display the page correctly (see attached). Also, video playback is unstable. No issues with Chrome. Tried out FF portable to rule out obvious possibilities & same issue. Anyway to solve this? I'm on the current drivers

When installing drivers, I get three options: Full, minimal and driver only. What's the best option for stability? Is minimal a good compromise? Or am I missing out by not installing the full fat version?

Is there anything I need to be aware of? Or to expect. Realistically, am I looking at the same experience as NVIDIA or do I need to be on the look for some issues?

Cheers
 

that looks like a zooming or scaling issue.
i use the full driver pack. if you select each install option then the ? it will tell you whats what.
 
pendragon1 said:
that looks like a zooming or scaling issue.
i use the full driver pack. if you select each install option then the ? it will tell you whats what.
I can't pin point the cause & inc extreme stutter. Happens on FF forks as well. I didn't change anything before the upgrade.


Yeah I did and opted for minimal. But wondering if I'm missing out or are there any performance/stability difference between all three.
 
Nielo TM said:
I can't pin point the cause & inc extreme stutter. Happens on FF forks as well. I didn't change anything before the upgrade.


Yeah I did and opted for minimal. But wondering if I'm missing out or are there any performance/stability difference between all three.
hdr on or off? i was having issue with hdr causing freezing with chrome based browsers...
base performance will be the same. you wont get any oc tools or custom game configs.
 
I believe this is a FF issue with the latest release. I have Nvidia and saw something like this the other day. Just have to go full screen in the window and back out to fix it.

Also seeing this on Reddit that looks like a similar issue people are having with the latest version of FF

https://www.reddit.com/r/firefox/comments/1avmwsy/hello_this_happens_when_im_not_in_fullscreen_mode/

Also regarding the minimal/full -that's just what features are being installed. I've never read anywhere that stability is affected by having more features installed. Some people choose driver only so that they only make changes through Windows Settings if you are not gaming much.
 
I've been having issues with yt video scaling on android for a while, probably some new web/driver api they're beta testing on the general public again.
 
