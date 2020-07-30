AMD Radeon Instinct MI100 ‘CDNA GPU’ Alleged Performance Numbers Show Its Faster Than NVIDIA’s A100 in FP32 Compute, Impressive Perf/Value

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,763

With that said, the slides also mention that AMD will offer much better performance and value in three specific segments which include Oil & Gas, Academia, and HPC & Machine Learning. In the rest of the HPC workloads such as FP64 compute, AI, and Data Analytics, NVIDIA will offer much superior performance with its A100 accelerator. NVIDIA also holds the benefit of Multi-Instance GPU architecture over AMD. The performance metrics show 2.5x better FP64 performance, 2x better FP16 performance, and twice the tensor performance thanks to the latest gen Tensor cores on the Ampere A100 GPU.

One thing that needs to be highlighted is that AMD hasn't mentioned NVIDIA's sparsity numbers anywhere in the benchmarks. With sparsity, NVIDIA's Ampere A100 boasts up to 156 TFLOPs of horsepower though it seems like AMD just wanted to do a specific benchmark comparison versus the Ampere A100. From the looks of it, the Radeon Instinct MI100 does seem to be a decent HPC offering if the performance and value numbers hold up at launch.”


https://wccftech.com/amd-radeon-ins...arks-leak-faster-than-nvidia-ampere-a100/amp/
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,376
I would be interested to see how this plays out, AMD specifically mentions the Energy industry in a lot of its paperwork but NVidia has been working to get a lot of their favourite program sets available in CUDA which performs better than OpenCL for most tasks. I would love to see if the added power can spread that gap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top