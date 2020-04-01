AMD Radeon ‘Big Navi’ RX Gamma Flagship GPU Specs And Benchmarks Leaked – An Absolute Beast

Nevermind. This quote alone tells me this is LOL city and definitely fake.

The card will be based on a DisplayPort 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 and a board power of just 350W. A 512-bit bus will complement 32 GB of GDDR7 memory clocked at 24 Gbps. HDMI 8k is also supported for those that have compatible displays. The card is built using AMD's RDNA2 architecture and a 7nm process (likely TSMC's 7nm EUV).
sirmonkey1985 said:
"GDDR7" that wasn't obvious enough. ;) they went that far they might as well of just said it was going to be on TSMC's 5nm process, lol.
I quickly skimmed lol.. I went back to read it in its entireity and realised how bad it was. WCCFTECH already worries me.
 
R

Rvenger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
2,004
Once I saw a picture of a 5700xt Ref blower with 2 blowers like dual fans, I knew immediately it was BS.
 
