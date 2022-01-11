AMD Radeon Adrenaline 22.1.1

ghostwich
Support for Monster Hunter Rise and God of War. This driver does NOT have Radeon Super Resolution.
That was hinted at for the later part of January (and I suspect might even slip to Feb 1). Can't find any more information about RSR other than "Q1 2022" (discussed in replies below) and possibly needing 22.1.3 drivers or later.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-22-1-1
Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 Highlights
Support For
- Monster Hunter Rise™
- God of War™
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-445
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-446
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 12 GB Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-447
Fixed Issues
- Connecting multiple monitors with high display bandwidths and differences in vertical intervals to a system may lead to high idle memory clock values being experienced by some users.
- After upgrading to the latest Radeon™ Software, the Power Tuning component of a saved tuning profile may not load correctly when a user imports a previously saved tuning profile.
- When some users zoom-in during Halo Infinite™ gameplay, they may experience visual corruption on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 5600 XT Graphics.
- Flickering may be observed when playing Fortnite™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled.
Known Issues
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- While playing Borderlands 3™ using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics.
Footnote
- RS-445 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.
- RS-446 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.
- RS-447 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.
